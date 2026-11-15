Jets List 5 Inactive Against Buffalo Bills

Kickoff between the Jets and Bills is set for 1 p.m. The Green & White have placed five players on today's inactive list.
- CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
- Edge Nate Lynn
- WR Tim Patrick
- LB Trevin Wallace
- TE Jelani Woods
Yesterday, the Jets activated S VJ Payne from injured reserve.
The Bills have six players on their inactive list.
- OL Jude Bowry
- QB Shane Buechele
- LB Mike Danna
- DL Greg Gaines
- S Jalon Kilgore
- G Ar'maj Reed-Adams
See the Jets arrive at MetLife Stadium ahead of their Week 10 game vs the Bills.