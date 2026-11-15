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Inactives

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Jets List 5 Inactive Against Buffalo Bills

Jarvis Brownlee, Nate Lynn, Tim Patrick, Trevin Wallace and Jelani Woods Inactive for Week 10

Nov 15, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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Kickoff between the Jets and Bills is set for 1 p.m. The Green & White have placed five players on today's inactive list.

Yesterday, the Jets activated S VJ Payne from injured reserve.

The Bills have six players on their inactive list.

  • OL Jude Bowry
  • QB Shane Buechele
  • LB Mike Danna
  • DL Greg Gaines
  • S Jalon Kilgore
  • G Ar'maj Reed-Adams

Gallery | Jets Arrive at MetLife Stadium for Week 10 Game vs Buffalo Bills

See the Jets arrive at MetLife Stadium ahead of their Week 10 game vs the Bills.

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