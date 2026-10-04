Jets List 7 Inactives for Road Matchup Against Chicago Bears

Kickoff between the Jets and Bears is at 1 p.m. The Green & White have placed seven players on today's inactive list.
WR Sterling Shepardand LB Jaden Keller were elevated from the practice squad for the game. K Jason Sanders, who was elevated from the practice squad for the first three games, was signed to the active roster on Tuesday.
The Bears have six players on their inactive list.
- DL Jamree Kromah
- DB Cam Lewis
- DL Jayden Loving
- DL James Lynch
- OL Ozzy Trapilo
- QB Caleb Williams
See the Jets arriving at Soldier Field ahead of their Week 4 game vs the Bears.