What's the Recipe for a Jets Win in New England?

RL: Don't use many of the ingredients the Raiders did in their 45-17 loss to the Patriots at Gillette last week. For instance, on defense, don't allow Drake Maye and the offense to get a head of steam en route to 6 TDs and 536 yards on offense. Stay with the formula that worked vs. Deshaun Watson and Cleveland: a large helping of rookie David Bailey off the edge and pressure coming at the pocket from multiple directions and positions. Offensively, don't run the ball like Vegas (2.1 yards/carry), which means more Braelon Allen, while Breece Hall remains sidelined, to soften the Patriots' defense. Then find Garrett Wilson as always and toss with throws to TEs Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq (Brock Bowers had 8-110-1 last week). But like the Silver and Black, do take care to protect Geno Smith so he can protect the ball (still no INTs) and move the chains. Take advantage of the TO margin if possible (Jets are still plus-3, Pats minus-5). And add some dashes of Isaiah Williams , off a strong punt-return outing vs. the Browns, and Kene Nwangwu , getting his feet back under him after his injury, in the return game. Believe in the recipe, which is complex, and the results could be tasty.

JB: A way for the Jets to conjure a win at Gillette Stadium and thwart the Patriots home cooking is for HC Aaron Glenn, the play-caller on defense, to again dial up an innovative, flexible and unpredictable scheme on to counteract a resurgent New England (3-2) offense. It's the first AFC East tilt of the season for the Jets (2-3), to be followed by another one -- Miami on Oct. 25. "We're five games in, six games in," WR Garrett Wilson said. "There's a premium on this one because it is our first one, and I don't know how to exactly put it, but it's a big-ass game." Pats' QB Drake Maye has snapped out of his early-season funk in the past two games, hitting on 11-of-18 passes (61%) on deep balls with 3 TDs and zero picks. The Green & White defense, No. 4 overall (293 yards per game) and No. 2 in yards allowed per play (4.62) in the NFL through 5 games, has successfully limited the explosive plays (430 passing yards downfield) as the D-line has turned up the pressure -- the unit, led by rookie David Bailey's 3 sacks, had 8 total in the win over the Browns. Glenn called 22 blitzes on 44 pass attempts, which resulted in 4 sacks and kept a third opponent to fewer than 200 total yards. The Jets' DBs were the beneficiaries to the D-line's tenacious play last week as slot CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., and CBs Brandon Stephensand Azareye'h Thomas (5 PDs), along with veteran safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Dane Belton limited Cleveland to 155 passing yards. Plus, New England's offensive line that will be missing two starters in LT Will Campbell and RG Mike Onwenu. An extra pinch of aggression up front is the recipe to limit Maye and for the Jets to climb back to .500.