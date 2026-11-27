Prepping for QB Kyle McCord

With QB Malik Willis on injured reserve, the Jets have been preparing to face Kyle McCord, who took over as the Dolphins' starter in Week 10. In two starts, which were losses to the Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills, McCord had a 44.6% completion percentage and threw for 311 yards.

"The biggest difference is he's not as mobile," S Dane Belton said comparing the tape he's watched of McCord compared to what he faced from Willis in Week 7 when the Jets lost, 28-25, to the Dolphins. "But other than that, like I was telling some of my other guys that, he's still an NFL quarterback. He can still make throws, still has the ability. Obviously, he's here for that reason. So as far as that, I feel like they're going to run the offense the same."



Willis rushed for 37 yards on 8 attempts against the Jets, while McCord has only attempted 4 rushes over his two starts. The Dolphins lead back, Ollie Gordon II, had 103 rushing yards in the first matchup against the Jets and has 608 this season.

In the past two weeks, Gordon had over 100 scrimmage yards against the Colts and rushed for 69 against the Bills. Limiting his production and stopping the run early is a priority for the Jets in this second matchup with the Dolphins.

McCord was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Syracuse but did not see any game action in his rookie year with the Packers. Although he's a young player with limited experience, DT Jowon Briggs called him a "very intentional player" based on what he's seen on tape.