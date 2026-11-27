WR Omar Cooper Jr. will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury he sustained against the Buffalo Bills. The rookie was the only player who HC Aaron Glenn said on Friday would be out for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
"That bye week comes at the right time," Glenn said. "Having this week and going to the bye will give him the amount of time to get him ready to play next week and we'll see. I don't want to promise that, but we'll see how it goes in the game after that."
DT Harrison Phillips (ankle), LG Dylan Parham (knee), edge Joseph Ossai (ankle) and WR Isaiah Williams, who missed last week with a rib injury, all practiced on Friday and are "trending toward playing" at Miami, according to Glenn.
Friday's practice and Saturday's walk-through will determine if DT David Onyemata and DT T'Vondre Sweat, who are working through their 21-day practice windows after being on injured reserve, have a chance to be activated prior to Sunday.
"Both of those guys we've talked about at length about what they bring to the table," Glenn said. "When it comes to Sweat, when you build your defense, you want to build it through the middle and he's a guy that we've always gelt could be that key cog... and the same with Onyemata as far as being a really good run defender but also giving us a little something as far as a pass rusher, too.
"Hopefully we'll get those guys back soon."
'They're Improved'
When the Jets beat the Chargers, 27-24, on the road, Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley noticed the Green & White "found their identity" with the run game as RB Breece Hall and Braelon Allen combined for 161 rushing yards.
"When I look at the Jets, it's a team that – they're improved," Hafley said. "They have both backs now who are really, really good players. Their O-line, in my opinion, is playing better football. I thought they were playing well when we played them, I think they're playing even better now."
Against the Chargers, the Jets had 37 rush attempts for 165 yards (4.5 per) while Geno Smith went 17-of-21 for 176 yards with 3 TDs.
"I wish I can sit there and say that's what we're going to do each week, but each week is different," Glenn said. "There are some teams that we might end up throwing it, you know, 40 times, because that's what we want to attack, but man, if you cut me open, that's exactly who I am. Man, let's run it. Let's hit play-action passes, because I do think doing that, you're able to create more explosive plays."
The Jets have produced an NFL-high 14 individual 100-yard scrimmage performances this season, two more than the next closest team. The Green & White RB duo account for half of them -- Allen has four games with 100-plus scrimmage yards and Hall has three.
"He's got home run capability. He's great out of the backfield, he's really good in the red area and the fringe area," Hafley said of Hall. "We saw firsthand of the power running game that they already had and physicality, it's a great one-two punch. They've got two really good backs and don't discredit their offensive line. I think they're very well coached and they play the game the right way."
Prepping for QB Kyle McCord
With QB Malik Willis on injured reserve, the Jets have been preparing to face Kyle McCord, who took over as the Dolphins' starter in Week 10. In two starts, which were losses to the Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills, McCord had a 44.6% completion percentage and threw for 311 yards.
"The biggest difference is he's not as mobile," S Dane Belton said comparing the tape he's watched of McCord compared to what he faced from Willis in Week 7 when the Jets lost, 28-25, to the Dolphins. "But other than that, like I was telling some of my other guys that, he's still an NFL quarterback. He can still make throws, still has the ability. Obviously, he's here for that reason. So as far as that, I feel like they're going to run the offense the same."
Willis rushed for 37 yards on 8 attempts against the Jets, while McCord has only attempted 4 rushes over his two starts. The Dolphins lead back, Ollie Gordon II, had 103 rushing yards in the first matchup against the Jets and has 608 this season.
In the past two weeks, Gordon had over 100 scrimmage yards against the Colts and rushed for 69 against the Bills. Limiting his production and stopping the run early is a priority for the Jets in this second matchup with the Dolphins.
McCord was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Syracuse but did not see any game action in his rookie year with the Packers. Although he's a young player with limited experience, DT Jowon Briggs called him a "very intentional player" based on what he's seen on tape.
"You can tell he sees the field very well for his age and his years as a quarterback in the NFL," Briggs said. "We're all pretty excited to go out there and go ahead and try to get after him a little bit."