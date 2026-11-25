QB Geno Smith was riding high and the Jets' offense happily rode along in the slipstream in last week's victory in Los Angeles. Next up, are the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in South Florida in a rematch of the Week 7 game at MetLife Stadium when the Green & White fell behind in the first half by 14 points.
"We want to start fast first and foremost," said Smith, who grew up in Miramar, FL, about 20 minutes from Hard Rock Stadium. "We want to start fast, and then we want to play consistent football throughout the game. And so obviously, it takes a ton of execution. We still got to continue to build out the game plan. We want to play four quarters of football. We want to play complementary football, and we want to try and control the game as much as we can."
In their first AFC East meeting this season, the Dolphins built a 21-7 lead after 30 minutes and held on for the 28-25 victory as the Jets rallied in the second half. Early on, Miami rolled up 231 total net yards to the Jets' 114, had 18 plays to the Jets' 17 and owned time of possession 21:09 to 8:51 as the Dolphins (1-9) won their first game of the season before losing four straight since.
"They punched us in the mouth in the first quarter," HC Aaron Glenn said.
As the Jets (3-8) seek their second win in a row, Smith and the offense hope to build on the unit's best performance of the season led by Smith's solid leadership, complemented by OC Frank Reich's playing calling from the sideline, the first time he wasn't upstairs in the booth this season.
"The benefit is that the communication is a lot simpler," Smith said. "I don't have to talk to him [Reich] through a headset. I can speak to him directly. But overall, it's pretty much the same. Nothing really changes. I thought he did a great job, just as he always does, at communicating and calling a great game. And I think the main factor is that we executed well. I think that's what made it come to life. So whether he's in the booth or on the sideline, we've got to execute."
At 36 years old in his 13th year in the league and second go-round with the Jets, Smith is on target to be considered for his second NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award (he earned the first with Seattle in 2022) after a difficult 2025 season with Las Vegas.
Last week, Smith was 17-of-21 passing for 176 yards and 3 TDs (including a pair to veteran WR Sterling Shepard) for a 141.2 passer rating, his best through 11 games. He led long, time-consuming scoring drives (3 covering 70 yards and 1 of 67 yards) as the Jets scored points on 5 of their 6 possessions. Through 11 games, Smith has 2,402 passing yards, a 68.1 completion percentage, 15 TD passes and only 3 INTs. Against the Chargers, the Jets solved their issues in the red zone, converting 3 of 3 for TDs and 1 of 1 on fourth down.
"Well, it starts up front," Smith said. "I thought the offensive line played a great game, and I think again, it's a one play at a time mentality. We kept ourselves in some manageable situations, and then guys made plays. When the ball came their way, like G [WR Garrett Wilson] did early on. Guys just made plays and we had a couple in the red zone as well that we were able to convert into touchdowns, and that helped us."
Looking back to that Week 7 game against Miami, Smith said: "Coach, he's right, we didn't put our best effort forward in that game. The great thing about it is we get another opportunity. So for us as a team, we know what happened at home and we've got to go in there and try and take care of business. I'm focused on this game. Nothing in the past matters."