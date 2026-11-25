"The benefit is that the communication is a lot simpler," Smith said. "I don't have to talk to him [Reich] through a headset. I can speak to him directly. But overall, it's pretty much the same. Nothing really changes. I thought he did a great job, just as he always does, at communicating and calling a great game. And I think the main factor is that we executed well. I think that's what made it come to life. So whether he's in the booth or on the sideline, we've got to execute."

At 36 years old in his 13th year in the league and second go-round with the Jets, Smith is on target to be considered for his second NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award (he earned the first with Seattle in 2022) after a difficult 2025 season with Las Vegas.

Last week, Smith was 17-of-21 passing for 176 yards and 3 TDs (including a pair to veteran WR Sterling Shepard) for a 141.2 passer rating, his best through 11 games. He led long, time-consuming scoring drives (3 covering 70 yards and 1 of 67 yards) as the Jets scored points on 5 of their 6 possessions. Through 11 games, Smith has 2,402 passing yards, a 68.1 completion percentage, 15 TD passes and only 3 INTs. Against the Chargers, the Jets solved their issues in the red zone, converting 3 of 3 for TDs and 1 of 1 on fourth down.

"Well, it starts up front," Smith said. "I thought the offensive line played a great game, and I think again, it's a one play at a time mentality. We kept ourselves in some manageable situations, and then guys made plays. When the ball came their way, like G [WR Garrett Wilson] did early on. Guys just made plays and we had a couple in the red zone as well that we were able to convert into touchdowns, and that helped us."