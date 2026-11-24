Three sets of statistical trends, records, mileposts and highlights following the Jets' 27-24 triumph over the Chargers on Sunday:

Making Some Marks on the Ground

HC Aaron Glenn was situationally elated with how the Jets offense played vs. the 'Bolts. He praised his O-line, the skill group, QB Geno Smith of course, and last but far from least, the Two-Man Group at RB in Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

"We have the type of running backs that if they can get through 2 yards without being touched, they're going to fall for 3," Glenn said Monday. "So that's a 5-yard gain for our guys and we'll take that. We call those dirty runs because those dirty runs will eventually turn into explosive runs and we have the running backs that are capable of doing that."

And The Green & White were positively filthy running the ball on third down. The Jets finished with 9 conversions on their 11 third-down plays. The 82.8% success rate breaks the franchise record, which was set by the 2004 team when it converted 78.6% of its third downs (11-of-14) in the 37-14 home win over Seattle. That was a run-oriented game as Curtis Martin and LaMont Jordan each had 3 conversion runs (Jordan also converted on fourth-and-1).