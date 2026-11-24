Three sets of statistical trends, records, mileposts and highlights following the Jets' 27-24 triumph over the Chargers on Sunday:
Making Some Marks on the Ground
HC Aaron Glenn was situationally elated with how the Jets offense played vs. the 'Bolts. He praised his O-line, the skill group, QB Geno Smith of course, and last but far from least, the Two-Man Group at RB in Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.
"We have the type of running backs that if they can get through 2 yards without being touched, they're going to fall for 3," Glenn said Monday. "So that's a 5-yard gain for our guys and we'll take that. We call those dirty runs because those dirty runs will eventually turn into explosive runs and we have the running backs that are capable of doing that."
And The Green & White were positively filthy running the ball on third down. The Jets finished with 9 conversions on their 11 third-down plays. The 82.8% success rate breaks the franchise record, which was set by the 2004 team when it converted 78.6% of its third downs (11-of-14) in the 37-14 home win over Seattle. That was a run-oriented game as Curtis Martin and LaMont Jordan each had 3 conversion runs (Jordan also converted on fourth-and-1).
Similarly, the Jets continued to work their two-back rotation as Hall and Allen each had 7 first downs, with Allen pounding away on the Chargers on third down with 5 conversions, 4 coming in the second half.
The Weekly DB Report
Edge David Bailey was sharp again, leading the defense with 2 of the Jets' 6 sacks of the Chargers' Justin Herbert, the first of which was a third-down strip that LA recovered, but then had to punt. Bailey also flew past rookie RT Travis Burke to apply backside pressure that forced Herbert into an incompletion, so credit DB with another PD behind the LOS.
We could calculate all the players in Jets or NFL history who have Bailey like numbers after 11 games of a rookie season, and those items are significant. But they have a short shelf life, as in one week, before we must move on to the next week's computer/AI filtering process.
What's most important is the Jets rookie's place and pace. Through 11 weeks of the regular season, Bailey's 9.5 sacks are third in the NFL, his 6 forced fumbles lead the league and his 3 strip sacks are tied for the most.
If he can maintain his torrid pace for the final 6 games of the season, he'd be in the neighborhood of 14.5-sacks, which would shatter Hugh Douglas' franchise rookie record of 10 in 1995. Bailey would also be around 9 forced fumbles, which would put him within a whisker of noteworthy 10-FF leather extractors Osi Umenyiora of the Giants in 2010 and Charles Tillman of the Bears in '12 for most FFs in a season since 2000. And his strips could challenge John Abraham's unofficial team mark of 6 strips in 2025.
Long, Long, Long
That's what all the drives in the Jets-Chargers game had in common. The Jets' 18-play, 75-yard, 10 minute FG drive in the third quarter was a monster, although they had a slightly bigger monster in their 19-74-11:48 FG drive in the opener at Tennessee.
As for scoring on consecutive drives, the Jets' 27 points, all coming on their first 5 drives, wasn't even as long a streak as the 30 points on their first 6 drives vs. Las Vegas 4 games ago.
But the Jets did set a mark of distinction by scoring points on all but their final drive to run out the clock in LA. It was the first time in team annals that they had only one drive at the end of which they didn't score points in a game. The previous mark of 2 drives without scores, achieved 3 times, occurred with a larger number of drives in each game, and all 3 came at home.