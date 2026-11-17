Three sets of statistical trends, records, mileposts and highlights following the Jets' 31-12 loss to Buffalo on Sunday:
A Different Bailey Double
Some days, an elusive, quick-release quarterback such as Josh Allen, protected by a veteran line, will be hard to lay a glove on. Will McDonald IV was the only Jet credited with QB hits, two, and had the only sack of Allen.
What's a young, sharp edge like David Bailey to do? Hit reject. And reject again.
Bailey, a week after his two strip sacks against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, read a pair of plays on Buffalo's first two drives and swatted down both passes across the line of scrimmage for the only crooked number on his Sunday stat line. (He also had one assisted tackle.)
In fact, Bailey surprised Allen and the Bills by his unhindered penetration on the seventh offensive play of the game that he nearly had himself a 50-yard pick-six. But he couldn't handle Allen's hot throw for WR Khalil Shakir and it fell incomplete.
One drive later, Bailey notched PD No. 2 to join his fellow rookie defender, Darrell Jackson Jr., who had a pair of behind-the-line defenses in Week 5 against Cleveland.
With that, the Green & White's second pick of the April draft was unofficially one PD-BLS from joining an elite group in recent history. Since 2005, only three Jets erased thee-plus passes behind the line in one game: LB Jason Taylor (Mason's dad, of course), 3 vs. Carson Palmer and Cincinnati in 2010, DE Kone Ealy, 4 vs. Blake Bortles and Jacksonville in 2017, and DL John Franklin-Myers vs. Justin Herbert and the Chargers in 2023. Herbert and the 'Bolts will face Bailey and the Jets on Sunday in LA.
Moore, Moore, Moore
Malachi Moore has gotten more snaps at safety the last two games, but that hasn't reduced his special teams work. He has played at least 20 ST snaps each game, with 23 vs. the Bills. And late in the first half, Moore bundled up the Bills' Greg Dortch after a 16-yard KO return.
It marked Moore's 10th consecutive game recording at least one special teams tackle. He passes Chris Hayes, who had a 9-game streak bridging the 1997 and '98 seasons, for the longest ST tackle streak by a Jet since 1991.
Want more trivia? Moore's streak matches the 10 straight games established by Patrick Bailey as a Steelers rookie in 2008 for the second-longest streak in the last 20 years by any NFL player to start his season.
Enter Sandman
Jason Sanders went from being a roster question mark this summer to an exclamation point in ably filling the Jets' placekicking position. He has converted 25 of his 28 field goal tries, drilled four of his six 50-yard kicks, and scored the team's last 27 points dating to the fourth quarter of the 38-33 loss to Las Vegas.
Sanders, who also had four field goals at New England in Game 6, has gone 4-for-4 vs. the Raiders, 4-for-5 at KC and 4-for-4 vs. the Bills in Games 8-10. As a result, he joins Super Bowl kicker Jim Turner in two Jets FG factoids. Sanders and Turner in 1968 are the only Jets kickers to hit four field goals three games in a row. And they're the only Jets to have four four-FG games in a season.