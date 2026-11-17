With that, the Green & White's second pick of the April draft was unofficially one PD-BLS from joining an elite group in recent history. Since 2005, only three Jets erased thee-plus passes behind the line in one game: LB Jason Taylor (Mason's dad, of course), 3 vs. Carson Palmer and Cincinnati in 2010, DE Kone Ealy, 4 vs. Blake Bortles and Jacksonville in 2017, and DL John Franklin-Myers vs. Justin Herbert and the Chargers in 2023. Herbert and the 'Bolts will face Bailey and the Jets on Sunday in LA.

Moore, Moore, Moore

Malachi Moore has gotten more snaps at safety the last two games, but that hasn't reduced his special teams work. He has played at least 20 ST snaps each game, with 23 vs. the Bills. And late in the first half, Moore bundled up the Bills' Greg Dortch after a 16-yard KO return.

It marked Moore's 10th consecutive game recording at least one special teams tackle. He passes Chris Hayes, who had a 9-game streak bridging the 1997 and '98 seasons, for the longest ST tackle streak by a Jet since 1991.

Want more trivia? Moore's streak matches the 10 straight games established by Patrick Bailey as a Steelers rookie in 2008 for the second-longest streak in the last 20 years by any NFL player to start his season.

Enter Sandman

Jason Sanders went from being a roster question mark this summer to an exclamation point in ably filling the Jets' placekicking position. He has converted 25 of his 28 field goal tries, drilled four of his six 50-yard kicks, and scored the team's last 27 points dating to the fourth quarter of the 38-33 loss to Las Vegas.