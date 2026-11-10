3 Stats to Know | Jets Can Use Opening-Drive Points, Forced Fumbles as Building Blocks

Three sets of statistical trends, records, mileposts and highlights following the Jets' 35-12 loss at Kansas City on Sunday:

Start Me Up

The Jets have shown very good traits in some areas that can be building blocks to victories. One of them is scoring on opening drives. And we're taking the view that while, yes, sevens are better than threes, threes are also better than zeroes.

That said, the Jets have found success on their last 5 opening drives, scoring 2 touchdowns and 3 field goals. Four of the 5 scores gave the Jets early leads, the fifth answered Miami's opening touchdown with a TD of their own.

The Jets' "average opening drive" in these games is a healthy 8.6 offensive plays for 64 yards and lasting 4:35. And the 5-game opening-drive scoring streak is the Green & White's longest since 2020, when they opened 8 consecutive games with scores (3 TDs, 5 FGs).

None of this guarantees an imminent eruption of Jets offense following an opening-drive score. As HC Aaron Glenn said Monday, "You have to be able to put two halves together. That's something that we really have to work on." Yet for a team that went multi-game stretches without an opening-drive TD from 2021-25, the good starts have been a welcome development.

Rip It Out

A high NFL ranking that the Jets have maintained this season involves the extrication of the pigskin from the grasp of the opposition, a.k.a. forced fumbles. Rookie edge David Bailey's 2 strip sacks of Patrick Mahomes were noteworthy all by themselves but were also part of the larger picture.