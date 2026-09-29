3 Stats to Know | One More Facet to TE Kenyon Sadiq's Diamond Day in Detroit

Three sets of statistical trends, records, marks and highlights by the Jets following their 31-24 loss to the Lions in Ford Field on Sunday:

Sadiq's Sparkling Start

Filters are neat things. Heap a bunch of them on a statistical question and you can often come up with a distinction for your player that no one else has.

Still, what Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq did Sunday at Detroit is a unique sextuple-filter achievement.

During the game, it was noted that Sadiq, who scored the Jets' opening TD on the 24-yard strike from Geno Smith, became the first TE in franchise history to record rushing (in the opener at Tennessee) and receiving touchdowns in his rookie season. That's four filters: rookie, TE, rush TD, receiving TD.

After the game, another layer was added to the Sadiq story as it was determined that he was the first NFL rookie TE to score by run and by pass in his first 3 games as a pro since Ozzie Newsome for Cleveland in 1978.

But let's throw one more filter onto the fire. Sadiq also had 105 receiving yards vs. the Lions. When is the last NFL rookie TE to notch a catch and a run for a score plus a 100-yard receiving game? In an entire first season, the Browns' Harold Fannin Jr. did it last year. But Fannin didn't accomplish the receiving part of that equation until Week 16.