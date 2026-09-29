3 Stats to Know | One More Facet to TE Kenyon Sadiq's Diamond Day in Detroit

Three sets of statistical trends, records, marks and highlights by the Jets following their 31-24 loss to the Lions in Ford Field on Sunday:
Sadiq's Sparkling Start
Filters are neat things. Heap a bunch of them on a statistical question and you can often come up with a distinction for your player that no one else has.
Still, what Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq did Sunday at Detroit is a unique sextuple-filter achievement.
During the game, it was noted that Sadiq, who scored the Jets' opening TD on the 24-yard strike from Geno Smith, became the first TE in franchise history to record rushing (in the opener at Tennessee) and receiving touchdowns in his rookie season. That's four filters: rookie, TE, rush TD, receiving TD.
After the game, another layer was added to the Sadiq story as it was determined that he was the first NFL rookie TE to score by run and by pass in his first 3 games as a pro since Ozzie Newsome for Cleveland in 1978.
But let's throw one more filter onto the fire. Sadiq also had 105 receiving yards vs. the Lions. When is the last NFL rookie TE to notch a catch and a run for a score plus a 100-yard receiving game? In an entire first season, the Browns' Harold Fannin Jr. did it last year. But Fannin didn't accomplish the receiving part of that equation until Week 16.
So, Sadiq is the first NFL rookie TE since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to notch at least one rushing TD, one receiving TD and one 100-yard receiving game in his team's first 3 games of a season. Congrats, Kenyon.
Precision Passing Continues
Geno Smith and the Jets have gone 207 offensive snaps, 102 passing attempts, 12 quarters (plus an OT period vs. Green Bay) and three games without throwing a pick. This year's edition thus becomes the first Jets offense with no INTs after the first 3 games since the 2010 edition ─ Mark Sanchez throwing to Braylon Edwards, Santonio Holmes, Jerricho Cotchery and Dustin Keller ─ went its first 5 games without suffering an aerial theft.
Chicago, Sunday's foe, has 3 interceptions and the NFL's 13th-ranked defense in yards allowed/game after their 27-7 home thumping of the Eagles on MNF. They will present a formidable front against which the Jets will attempt to go their first 4 games without giving out a pick.
Double Play for Double-D
Demario Davis has always been tackler first, sacker second, as he launches from his linebacker's perch. But Double-D broke out of character at Detroit with his first 10-tackle game as a Jet since he racked up 10 takedowns vs. the Panthers in Week 12 of the 2017 season, in the second of his three stints in green and white.
And with his first-quarter sack of Jared Goff, Davis achieved, for him, rare double. It was only the second game of his 6 Jets seasons in which he amassed 10-plus tackles and 1 or more sacks. The tackles also lifted him past a significant personal Green & White milestone. His Jets career totals heading for the Windy City ─ 83 games played, 505 tackles and 12.5 sacks.