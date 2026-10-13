3 Stats to Know | Will McDonald Did It All on One Big Play to End Browns' Hopes vs. Jets

Three sets of statistical trends, records, mileposts and highlights following the Jets' 17-12 home come-from-behind win over the Browns on Sunday:

Will's Last-Minute Thrill

The stat line for Will McDonald IV against Cleveland was reminiscent of the Ernest Hemingway quote about going bankrupt two ways: "Gradually, then suddenly." Except in McDonald's case, the change of pace wasn't about a decreasing bank account but about his increasing visibility.

The "suddenly" part: McDonald hadn't had a sack since opening day against the Tennessee Titans. But on the Browns' final offensive play, with just under a minute left, QB Deshaun Watson dashed from the pocket under pursuit from McDonald and rookie edge David Bailey. McDonald caught Watson near the sideline at the Browns' 20 and separated him from the ball. The QB picked it back up, then lost it again on a Bailey hit, and McDonald recovered.

Final tally on that play alone: McDonald gets 1 sack for minus-1 yard, 1 QB hit, 1 tackle, 1 forced fumble, and 1 opponent fumble recovery.

As for "gradually," McDonald had 28 previous defensive snaps Sunday with 1 tackle and 1 other QBH ... oh yes, almost forgot. Two more assisted tackles ─ on special teams.