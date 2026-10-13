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3 Stats to Know | Will McDonald Did It All on One Big Play to End Browns' Hopes vs. Jets

He's Added Kickoff-Coverage Snaps to His Game Workload and Came Up with 2 Special-Teams Tackles Sunday

Oct 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Will 2

Three sets of statistical trends, records, mileposts and highlights following the Jets' 17-12 home come-from-behind win over the Browns on Sunday:

Will's Last-Minute Thrill
The stat line for Will McDonald IV against Cleveland was reminiscent of the Ernest Hemingway quote about going bankrupt two ways: "Gradually, then suddenly." Except in McDonald's case, the change of pace wasn't about a decreasing bank account but about his increasing visibility.

The "suddenly" part: McDonald hadn't had a sack since opening day against the Tennessee Titans. But on the Browns' final offensive play, with just under a minute left, QB Deshaun Watson dashed from the pocket under pursuit from McDonald and rookie edge David Bailey. McDonald caught Watson near the sideline at the Browns' 20 and separated him from the ball. The QB picked it back up, then lost it again on a Bailey hit, and McDonald recovered.

Final tally on that play alone: McDonald gets 1 sack for minus-1 yard, 1 QB hit, 1 tackle, 1 forced fumble, and 1 opponent fumble recovery.

As for "gradually," McDonald had 28 previous defensive snaps Sunday with 1 tackle and 1 other QBH ... oh yes, almost forgot. Two more assisted tackles ─ on special teams.

"Another thing that you guys might not have picked up on: He was on the kickoff team, and he did a hell of a job," HC Aaron Glenn told reporters Monday. "He wants to be a part of that, and that just goes to show you the growth of this team. We have some starters that really want to be on special teams and be able to make plays."

Geno Coming Back at You
One ability that Geno Smith appears to have brought with him in his return to the Jets is his comeback ability. Smith entering the Browns game had career totals of 19 game-winning drives and 13 fourth-quarter comebacks. Seven GWDs and 2 4QCs came in his first two Jets seasons in 2013-14, the rest as the Seahawks starter from 2022-24.

Add one to each column. Smith is credited with his 20th fourth-quarter comeback, since the Browns took a 12-10 lead with 6:15 remaining. And he gets his 14th game-winning drive for the Jets' short series, crowned by RB Braelon Allen's go-ahead TD jaunt with 3:01 left. Smith is 10th among active QBs in GWDs and tied for 11th in 4QCs.

AZ Does It Some More
CB Azareye'h Thomas posted his first game as a pro with 2 pass defenses, breaking up two Deshaun Watson throws to WR Denzel Boston, on third-and-19, then on second-and-6 on Cleveland's final drive. That gives AZ 11 PDs in his last 11 games dating to last season and 5 PDs this season, leading the Jets and checking in with an 11th-place tie in the NFL before the MNF game.

By Pro Football Focus' grading, Thomas allowed just one catch for 8 yards on 44 coverage snaps against the Browns. PFF also ranks him seventh in yards/snap allowed (0.5) and sixth in yards/target allowed (4.6) among all outside corners with 100 coverage snaps.

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