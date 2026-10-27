3 Stats to Know | Braelon Allen & Omar Cooper Jr. Have Both 'Gone Yard' in Recent Games

Three sets of statistical trends, records, mileposts and highlights following the Jets' 28-25 home loss to the Dolphins on Sunday:

Braelon Rises to the Occasion

Braelon Allen may have to enter into a timeshare arrangement with Breece Hall, who is close to returning from his quadriceps injury, but Allen showed in Hall's 4 games on the sideline he can hobnob with some of the current bell cow backs in the NFL as well as one Jets beast who rode all the way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame .

One example of Number 0's outstanding recent runs, besides his 2 games of 100 rush yards, is his ability to rip off 10-yard runs. Usually they're limited in the 10-to-19 range, although he had the 22-yard TD run vs. Cleveland and his 27-yard dash to open the third quarter vs. Miami.

Regarding Allen's 13 double-digit-yardage rushes in the last 3 games, many have reached that number and more in 3-week in-season spans in NFL history. But since 2000, only one other Jet has cleared that hurdle: Curtis Martin, who had 15 runs of 10-plus yards in the first 3 games of his signature 2004 season.