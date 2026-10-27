3 Stats to Know | Braelon Allen & Omar Cooper Jr. Have Both 'Gone Yard' in Recent Games

Three sets of statistical trends, records, mileposts and highlights following the Jets' 28-25 home loss to the Dolphins on Sunday:
Braelon Rises to the Occasion
Braelon Allen may have to enter into a timeshare arrangement with Breece Hall, who is close to returning from his quadriceps injury, but Allen showed in Hall's 4 games on the sideline he can hobnob with some of the current bell cow backs in the NFL as well as one Jets beast who rode all the way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame .
One example of Number 0's outstanding recent runs, besides his 2 games of 100 rush yards, is his ability to rip off 10-yard runs. Usually they're limited in the 10-to-19 range, although he had the 22-yard TD run vs. Cleveland and his 27-yard dash to open the third quarter vs. Miami.
Regarding Allen's 13 double-digit-yardage rushes in the last 3 games, many have reached that number and more in 3-week in-season spans in NFL history. But since 2000, only one other Jet has cleared that hurdle: Curtis Martin, who had 15 runs of 10-plus yards in the first 3 games of his signature 2004 season.
As for Allen's 14 rushes of 10-plus yards in his 4-game starter's gig, that total leads all NFL backs for Weeks 4-7, including big names such as Buffalo's James Cook and Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs, tied for second at 10 rushes each.
One More for Omar
Omar Cooper Jr. is raking in the applause and the crazy trivia after notching two 100-yard receiving outings and displaying his long-ball dimension in his first 3 pro games.
Here's another eye-opening number. Cooper's receptions of 52 and 60 yards against the Dolphins marked only the second time a Jet snared a pair of receptions of 50-plus yards in the same game in the last 27 seasons. And Coop's the eighth different Jet to do it in franchise history.
Art Powell was the first, as a New York Titan in 1961. He was followed by TE Pete Lammons and Don Maynard (of course, and both of course from Joe Namath). Richard Caster achieved that double twice, as a rookie WR in 1970 at Buffalo and as a full-time TE in '72 in the historic Namath vs. Johnny Unitas shootout in Baltimore.
Then it was Wesley Walker's turn, as a rookie vs. Oakland in 1977 and in his legendary 4-TD pitch-and-catch with Ken O'Brien in the 51-45 OT win over the Dolphins in '86.
The most recent combos to do it: Tom Tupa, punter and No. 3 QB, to Keyshawn Johnson in the 1999 opener vs. New England, and Eric Decker, in the 2014 season finale. Deck's QB? None other than Geno Smith.
A Game of Streaks
HC Aaron Glenn tells Jets fans regarding the team's two-minute-drive imbalance at the ends of first halves that "we're trying, we're trying,." working hard every week to get that issue fixed.
There's another imbalance hasn't gotten much publicity: The Jets have scored 22 points on their drives immediately after their 8 takeaways while their opponents have 5 takeaways and have scored no points. The Jets are the only NFL team that hasn't been scored on following their giveaways this season. There are a few explanations for that, but one is that the Green & White defense is buckling down after the offense has turned the ball over.
The Jets need to keep up the good work with their plus-22 in PSATD (Points Scored After Turnovers Differential), especially on Sunday against a Raiders team that is minus-4 in that metric.