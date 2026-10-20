3 Stats to Know | David Bailey Packs a Punch

Three sets of statistical trends, records, mileposts and highlights following the Jets' 26-19 road loss to the Patriots on Sunday:

No Sacks? Bailey Still Packs a Punch

David Bailey has been adapting to the NFL so well that even on a no-sack day, the Jets' rookie edge still left his imprint on the game at New England.

He did get a hit on QB Drake Maye, but most significantly, he separated two Pats from the football with forced fumbles. The third-quarter fumble by RB TreVeyon Henderson recovered by LB Jamien Sherwood at the Patriots 36.

"That's something we felt he would be able to do for us, not only being able to attack the quarterback but being able to get the ball back," HC Aaron Glenn said of Bailey during his Monday media availability. "We just hope we continue to get those things. The one thing we're doing quite a bit is being able to punch the ball out. ... I thought it was a hell of a job by him."

Set your filters any way you want, and Bailey still keeps popping up on top of the search. Who are the only rookies since 2000 to record 3-plus sacks, 3-plus forced fumbles and 6-plus QB hits in his team's first 6 games? Bailey, who has 5-3-8 in those categories, and Chandler Jones for the 2012 Patriots (5-3-9).

That's via TruMedia.com, and so is this with slightly different parameters: Bailey is the only NFL rookie since tackles began to be tracked in 1994 to have 30-plus tackles, 5-plus sacks and 1-plus FF in the first 6 games of a season.