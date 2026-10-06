3 Stats to Know | Minkah Fitzpatrick Returns to Action in a Big Way

Three sets of statistical trends, records, mileposts and highlights, Jets Secondary Edition, following their 23-12 loss to the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday:
Minkah's Metrics
It was probably not the way Minkah Fitzpatrick wanted to amass some massive metrics, in his first game back from two weeks rehabbing a groin injury. But the ninth-year safety seemed to enjoy his busy afternoon in Chi-town.
For starters, Fitzpatrick was one of 4 Jets who played all 89 defensive plays and all 93 defensive snaps, along with fellow S Dane Belton, CB Azareye'h Thomas and LB Demario Davis ─ and Fitz even played 5 more snaps on specials.
Fitzpatrick also posted 16 defensive tackles, not only the top total in this game but the most in a game in his 126-game career.
He notched 10 of those tackles in the first half alone, plus his much-talked-about second-quarter interception, making him the first NFL safety to get at least 10 tackles and 1 pass defense in a half since Eric Weddle of the Rams did it in the first half against the Bucs in 2019, and the first Jets S since 1994 to go 10-plus-1 in a first half. Victor Green and Brian Washington attained that double in second halves in the mid-Nineties.
Last but not least, Fitzpatrick's INT was the 22nd of his career, ended the Jets' pick drought, and, along with another no-giveaway game, improved the Jets' turnover margin to plus-3. That is tied for fourth highest in the NFL (with 9 other teams) after all Week 4 games and is the Jets' best TO margin after the first 4 games of a season in more than a decade, or since the 2015 team had plus-6.
Covering the Corners
Thomas, who had his 8-game pass-defense streak stopped at Detroit, started another streak with a PD against the Bears. On the opposite side of the field, CB Brandon Stephens also had 1 of the Jets' 6 PDs, plus a recovery of a Bears fumble. He also nearly had an artful interception, but it was negated by a Jets penalty.
The two Jets rank as one of the NFL's top corner duos, according to NextGenStats. Stephens and Thomas have combined to allow an average of 0.78 yards per coverage snap, fourth-least among the 14 corner duos with 100-plus coverage snaps.
Stiggers Guns His Engines
Qwan'tez Stiggers scored 2 solo special teams tackles vs. the Bears, which give him 3 ST tackles this season, all in the last 2 games. But with Marcelino McCrary-Ball sidelined, Stiggers (14) and Isaiah Davis (16) have the most ST tackles on the current Jets roster in the last 3 seasons combined.
By Pro Football Focus' reckoning, Stiggers has a 17.6% gunner win rate this season (the percentage of punt snaps on which a gunner achieves a positive outcome), which is the eighth-highest mark among all players with 10-plus snaps.
Check out the top photos from the Jets' Week 4 game against the Bears.