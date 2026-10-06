3 Stats to Know | Minkah Fitzpatrick Returns to Action in a Big Way

Three sets of statistical trends, records, mileposts and highlights, Jets Secondary Edition, following their 23-12 loss to the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday:

Minkah's Metrics

It was probably not the way Minkah Fitzpatrick wanted to amass some massive metrics, in his first game back from two weeks rehabbing a groin injury. But the ninth-year safety seemed to enjoy his busy afternoon in Chi-town.

For starters, Fitzpatrick was one of 4 Jets who played all 89 defensive plays and all 93 defensive snaps, along with fellow S Dane Belton, CB Azareye'h Thomas and LB Demario Davis ─ and Fitz even played 5 more snaps on specials.

Fitzpatrick also posted 16 defensive tackles, not only the top total in this game but the most in a game in his 126-game career.

He notched 10 of those tackles in the first half alone, plus his much-talked-about second-quarter interception, making him the first NFL safety to get at least 10 tackles and 1 pass defense in a half since Eric Weddle of the Rams did it in the first half against the Bucs in 2019, and the first Jets S since 1994 to go 10-plus-1 in a first half. Victor Green and Brian Washington attained that double in second halves in the mid-Nineties.