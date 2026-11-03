3 Stats to Know | Moving the Chains: Another Sign of Garrett Wilson & Adonai Mitchell's Success

Those Were the Days

It hadn't been that long ago that the Jets and their opponents cleared 70 points combined in a game as they did with their 71 combined points Sunday. Last season the Jets and Bengals scored 77 in the Jets' 39-38 comeback win at Cincinnati.

But the Jets and Raiders? They had played 32 games against each other over the past half-century-plus since the last time these old frenemies reached 70 points. And that was "the Heidi Game," in which the Jets held a 32-29 lead before NBC ended its telecast from Oakland to air, on schedule beginning at 7 p.m. ET, the children's classic movie Heidi.

Thus, Jets fans in the eastern United States missed the final minute of play, during which the Raiders scored two touchdowns to secure their 43-32 comeback victory. Seventy-five points the hard way for the Jets, who of course got payback six weeks later with their own stunning comeback over the Raiders, 27-23, at Shea Stadium for the AFL Championship ─ and a trip to Super Bowl III.

Moore Special Streaks

Malachi Moore kept his special teams coverage streak rolling along with a second-quarter solo tackle on a Raiders kickoff return. That extended Moore's streak of games with at least one special teams tackle to every game this season, eight in all, which is the longest streak by a Jet since ST tackles were rigorously recorded beginning in 1994.