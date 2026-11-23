The Jets needed things to fall into place to give them their best shot at going cross-country and securing a win they very much needed, against an opponent feeling better about itself after getting its first win of the season on the NFL's Monday night stage.

But things instead were a little out of whack at wide receiver with the injury deactivations of rookie Omar Cooper Jr. and versatile veteran Isaiah Williams.

So, who's a head coach to call? How about the Shepegrizer?

"Yeah, the Energizer Bunny, that's who he is," HC Aaron Glenn said about Sterling Shepard the practice-squad-wideout-in-waiting whose 8- and 16-yard touchdown receptions were vital to the Jets prevailing over the Chargers on Sunday. "He has so much juice and he loves playing the game, he really does. I'm glad we have him."

"This game will humble you," Shepard said of his current lot in his pro football life. "I go out there every week and try to give our defense the best look possible. And they get tired of me at times, but I try to do my job and wait on my opportunity. And when my opportunity comes, I just knew I had to be ready for it. And the only way to be ready for it is to take care of business every single day."

And the 11th-year veteran, who spent eight of the Jets' first 10 weeks on scout team duty and had just 47 offensive snaps and one 3-yard catch in his two September elevations for Detroit and Chicago, was ready for his Hollywood closeup. He had only 22 snaps in the 27-24 win, but his touchdowns were the postgame talk of the SoFi Stadium visitors locker room.

"I just love Shep, love his energy, having known him for a long time. He's a good friend of mine," fellow WR Garrett Wilson said. "You root for your friends, and obviously he's my teammate. But just the way he goes about his business every day, he's one of the better showcasers of talent on our scout team, so we all get to see it every day."