The Jets needed things to fall into place to give them their best shot at going cross-country and securing a win they very much needed, against an opponent feeling better about itself after getting its first win of the season on the NFL's Monday night stage.
But things instead were a little out of whack at wide receiver with the injury deactivations of rookie Omar Cooper Jr. and versatile veteran Isaiah Williams.
So, who's a head coach to call? How about the Shepegrizer?
"Yeah, the Energizer Bunny, that's who he is," HC Aaron Glenn said about Sterling Shepard the practice-squad-wideout-in-waiting whose 8- and 16-yard touchdown receptions were vital to the Jets prevailing over the Chargers on Sunday. "He has so much juice and he loves playing the game, he really does. I'm glad we have him."
"This game will humble you," Shepard said of his current lot in his pro football life. "I go out there every week and try to give our defense the best look possible. And they get tired of me at times, but I try to do my job and wait on my opportunity. And when my opportunity comes, I just knew I had to be ready for it. And the only way to be ready for it is to take care of business every single day."
And the 11th-year veteran, who spent eight of the Jets' first 10 weeks on scout team duty and had just 47 offensive snaps and one 3-yard catch in his two September elevations for Detroit and Chicago, was ready for his Hollywood closeup. He had only 22 snaps in the 27-24 win, but his touchdowns were the postgame talk of the SoFi Stadium visitors locker room.
"I just love Shep, love his energy, having known him for a long time. He's a good friend of mine," fellow WR Garrett Wilson said. "You root for your friends, and obviously he's my teammate. But just the way he goes about his business every day, he's one of the better showcasers of talent on our scout team, so we all get to see it every day."
"He's a guy who's been through so much in this league, kind of like myself, and he's always brought the right attitude," QB Geno Smith said. "He's a sparkplug and has a ton of energy. He's a hungry guy. ... Whenever he's out there, I know he knows what to do, do the right thing and play 100 miles per hour. So I'm really happy for the way he played."
Shepard, despite his distinguished career résumé that, including playoffs, features 122 games played and 27 touchdown catches, has never had a game with two receiving TDs as a pro. He did have a two-TD game ─ one receiving and one on a pitch off a reverse ─ for the Giants at MetLife against Dallas in the 2020 season finale. But we have to go back to his Oklahoma days to find five Shepard games with two receiving scores the last in 2015 for the Sooners at Baylor.
Other distinctions for Shepard against the Chargers:
■ Hs scores for the Jets enable him to join the short list of receivers with at least one touchdown reception in each of a player's first 11 seasons in the NFL.
■ The last Jet with two-plus TD catches in a game regardless of number of receptions was Davante Adams with a pair at Jacksonville in 2024.
While not most important, the most interesting Shep trivia from the win in Los Angeles is that he is one of only three Jets players to have only 2 receptions in a game and to score touchdowns on both. Wesley Walker did it three times, Alex Van Dyke once. All four of those double-score games came at home, so Shepard is the only player in franchise history to register this rare double-double in a road game, and the first Jet to do it in any game in 29 seasons. The list:
|Jets Player (all WRs)
|Season, Game
|Opponent
|Recs-Yds-TDs
|Final Score
|Wesley Walker
|1978 Gm 14
|vs BAL Colts
|2 - 86 - 2
|Jets 24-16
|Wesley Walker
|1979 Gm 8
|vs OAK
|2 - 43 - 2
|Jets 28-19
|Wesley Walker
|1982 Gm 1
|vs MIA
|2 - 34 - 2
|Dolphins 45-28
|Alex Van Dyke
|1997 Gm 14
|vs IND
|2 - 35 - 2
|Colts 22-14
|Sterling Shepard
|2026 Gm 11
|@ LAC
|2 - 24 - 2
|Jets 27-24
Both of Shepard's scores were red zone sixes, which is most important for the Jets. They entered the game with the league's 32nd-ranked red zone offense in terms of touchdown frequency at 39.3% before going 3-for-4 at LA to lift their TD rate to 42.4%. In the process, Shepherd became the first Jets pass-catcher with two-plus red zone TD catches since Wilson in 2022, in his second game as a Jet, caught 2- and 15-yard passes from Joe Flacco to fuel the 31-30 comeback win at Cleveland.
"We've been talking about scoring in the red zone, and just to be a part of that execution, it felt great, man," Shepard said. "And we deserve it. We work so hard every week, and obviously the outcome hasn't been there, but I think we're on the up from here."
"He can ball, and to see him do what he does today, he's just a grinder and he deserves it," Wilson said, "Once he gets the ball in his hands, we know what he can do. He's got great hands, too, special hands. The Detroit game, he showed up there. He gets an opportunity here and shows up again. And that's kind of how he's built."