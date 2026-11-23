Rookie edge David Bailey doesn't show anything more than a smile as proof of a sack. His teammates seem to celebrate the moments he knocks quarterbacks to the turf more than the rookie does.
"I love him bro," WR Garrett Wilson said. "Every time I watch him make a play, I just get so happy and excited because he's a guy that doesn't really get excited or happy for himself. So I gotta do it."
In the Jets' 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Bailey, who went to high school 45 miles away from SoFi Stadium, led the Green & White's 6-sack effort against QB Justin Herbert.
"I just think it was a great game plan," Bailey said postgame at his locker. "I think coach [DC Brian] Duker and coach AG [HC Aaron Glenn] put me in some good spots and helped me make some great plays."
Bailey generated five pressures, including 3 quick pressures (under 2.5 seconds) and 2 sacks. According to Next Gen Stats, he has recorded 45 total pressures this season, which is the third-most by a rookie defender through Week 11 since 2018.
And with a forced fumble, Bailey became the first player to record 9.5 sacks and 6 FF through 10 career games since sacks became an official stat in 1982. It was his third multi-sack game this season.
"I'm not surprised and you guys ask me that all the time and I'm going to keep telling you the same thing, we expect that from him," Glenn said. "Anytime he's on the field, he gives us a chance for something big to happen."
Each of Bailey's sacks resulted in punts, which were pivotal in the game that had only 12 total possessions between the Chargers and Jets.
"He's a big-time playmaker," Glenn said. "I call guys like him pressure players so he's able to make plays at a time of need and he does a good job of that."
Bailey first reached Herbert in the second quarter as the Chargers neared midfield, needing 6 yards to move the chains. He had a free lane and knocked the ball loose from Herbert, but the Chargers maintained possession.
"I was just in front of the tight end [David Njoku]," Bailey said. "Didn't really know if he was chipping or blocking me and then I just kind of just bent the corner."
His second sack halted the Chargers' attempt to put up points after halftime. Bailey beat an initial chip block from TE Oronde Gadsden II and fought around RT Travis Burke to reach Herbert, costing Los Angeles 8 yards on what was already third-and-long.
"He's all about his business, that's what he was brought in to do," Wilson said. "And man, he's delivering. He's a baller, I can't wait to watch him keep growing."