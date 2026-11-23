Rookie edge David Bailey doesn't show anything more than a smile as proof of a sack. His teammates seem to celebrate the moments he knocks quarterbacks to the turf more than the rookie does.

"I love him bro," WR Garrett Wilson said. "Every time I watch him make a play, I just get so happy and excited because he's a guy that doesn't really get excited or happy for himself. So I gotta do it."

In the Jets' 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Bailey, who went to high school 45 miles away from SoFi Stadium, led the Green & White's 6-sack effort against QB Justin Herbert.

"I just think it was a great game plan," Bailey said postgame at his locker. "I think coach [DC Brian] Duker and coach AG [HC Aaron Glenn] put me in some good spots and helped me make some great plays."