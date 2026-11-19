D'Angelo Ponds' path to a starting role in the Jets' defensive backfield has taken the rookie from Indiana time, patience and determination.
"He's steadily improving, and that's something that I've talked about," HC Aaron Glenn said the day after the first start of Ponds' NFL career last Sunday. "From Day 1, he continues to earn his stripes as far as playing time, and obviously he's starting nickel right now. So he's been doing a good job and I expect those things from him. The thing is, he's still not there yet, and I think he will tell you the same thing, but he's improving every week."
"He's not there yet" primarily because Ponds, 21, missed all of training camp and preseason games with a strained calf muscle. After holding down a cornerback slot for the national champion Hoosiers to become the Jets' second-round selection (No. 50 overall) in last April's NFL Draft, he had to cool his heels as he worked his way back.
"Definitely had to be patient," Ponds said. "Missed a lot of time, the most time I've ever missed ever. So it was tough for me just being on the sideline, watching those guys go to work and grind every day. Kind of missed out on a lot of things, like a lot of opportunities to grow. But growing now, and then just focusing on getting better each and every day."
Against the Bills, Ponds' time in the slot (7 snaps, 12%) was limited but impactful. He did not allow a reception in 32 coverage snaps (and since Week 7 has allowed 1 reception for 4 yards). It was his second straight shutout after playing more than a third of the defensive snaps the previous week against the Chiefs. In the Buffalo game, Ponds notched a PD in the second quarter when he broke up a third-down pass intended for WR Dawson Knox, forcing a punt.
"Natural instinct to go attack the man or the ball and get the ball out," he said. "Just make a play on the ball, and it's something I've always been known to do. So just making a play on the ball. So far, that has been the biggest play I've made, and it's been great just to make a play for the defense and finally affect the game for once."
Ponds said he's been benefitting from on- and off-the-field direction and advice from veteran safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick ("he's been in my ear a lot") and Dane Belton.
"You just see every week he continues to improve, progress, small things," Belton said, adding, "He made a couple [of] really good plays this past week and just being able to build on that early in his career. There's a lot of good things he can build on and a lot of things that he's going to be able to learn and take from guys in the room."
Probably the biggest adjustment for the diminutive (5-8, 182) native of Miami has been a shift from playing a cornerback on the outside -- as he did first at James Madison and then at Indiana in 2024 after following HC Curt Cignetti to the Hoosiers -- to the slot where the sideline comes into play.
"It's a little bit different," Ponds said. "Obviously, you got different body types inside and you got more space to work inside as well. But some of the same things, like you got to be able to tackle. That's outside and inside. You have to have good feet and good technique. Those things stay the same, but it's just a little bit different.
"That's the difference. And having more space on the inside. On the outside, you got the sideline as your friend. And inside, you're kind of using your safety as help, kind of forcing everything inside of you."