"Natural instinct to go attack the man or the ball and get the ball out," he said. "Just make a play on the ball, and it's something I've always been known to do. So just making a play on the ball. So far, that has been the biggest play I've made, and it's been great just to make a play for the defense and finally affect the game for once."

Ponds said he's been benefitting from on- and off-the-field direction and advice from veteran safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick ("he's been in my ear a lot") and Dane Belton.

"You just see every week he continues to improve, progress, small things," Belton said, adding, "He made a couple [of] really good plays this past week and just being able to build on that early in his career. There's a lot of good things he can build on and a lot of things that he's going to be able to learn and take from guys in the room."

Probably the biggest adjustment for the diminutive (5-8, 182) native of Miami has been a shift from playing a cornerback on the outside -- as he did first at James Madison and then at Indiana in 2024 after following HC Curt Cignetti to the Hoosiers -- to the slot where the sideline comes into play.

"It's a little bit different," Ponds said. "Obviously, you got different body types inside and you got more space to work inside as well. But some of the same things, like you got to be able to tackle. That's outside and inside. You have to have good feet and good technique. Those things stay the same, but it's just a little bit different.