In the Jets' 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, WR Garrett Wilson recorded his 12th career 100-yard receiving game while tying Brandon Marshall for the seventh-most in franchise history.

Wilson, who returned to the lineup after missing Week 9 with a concussion he sustained against the Raiders, led the team with 7 receptions for 106 yards.

Four of his receptions moved the chains for the Jets, and Wilson has amassed 32 receiving first downs this season which, according to TruMedia, tie Jerricho Cotchery's 2007 mark for the third-most by a Jet receiver through 10 weeks of a season this century.

Here's a look at Wilson's top plays from Week 10.

The Explosives

All the Jets' 7 explosive plays against the Bills were through the air (any reception of 16-plus yards), and Wilson accounted for two of them on key scoring drives.

Trailing 10-3, the Green & White had 2:15 to work with before halftime. Wilson played a large part in the offensive sequence that ultimately led to K Jason Sanders' 27-yard field goal.

From their own 31-yard line, the Jets lined up with three receivers on the field – Adonai Mitchell was on the right side of the formation with Isaiah Williams and Wilson to the left.

Williams ran an in route, cutting to the right as Wilson ran a corner route, using his speed to gain separation from CB Jordan Hancock. QB Geno Smith got the ball out as LB Greg Rousseau closed in and got a hit on him.

Wilson had close to two yards of separation as he turned to make the catch while falling backwards at the Bills' 36-yard line. The 33-yard gain was the Jets' longest play from scrimmage, and he nearly matched it with a 29-yard gain in the third quarter.

The Jets started the second half with the ball and a new quarterback – rookie Cade Klubnik - because Smith was being evaluated for a concussion.

On second-and-6 from the Jets' 39-yard line, Wilson was the sole receiver lined up on the right side of the formation. He was across from CB Davison Igbinosun whom Wilson beat on another corner route, this time cutting toward the right sideline.

Klubnik had a clean pocket to throw from and got the ball out 2.7 seconds after the snap. Wilson made a sliding grab at the Bills' 32-yard line untouched and got up before S Amani Hooker wrapped him up. The Jets also earned points after this explosive play with Sanders making a 22-yard field goal.