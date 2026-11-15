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Jets Rookie QB Cade Klubnik Displayed Grit in Relief of Injured Starter Geno Smith

C Josh Myers: Rookie Had Great Composure in the Huddle, Was Very Confident

Nov 15, 2026 at 06:59 PM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

QBs

Rookie QB Cade Klubnik made his NFL debut under difficult circumstances on Sunday, taking over for veteran starter Geno Smith to start the second half and again on the Jets' third series of half.

On the Jets' last series of the first half on Sunday against the Bills at MetLife Stadium, a game won by Buffalo, 31-12, Smith was sandwiched high by LB Terrel Bernard and low by rookie edge TJ Parker after throwing an incomplete pass. He eventually passed the concussion protocol and would return to action. With the Jets trailing, 10-6, Klubnik led the Green & White on a 10-play, 61-yard drive to a Jason Sanders field goal to start the second half.

On the drive, Klubnik completed a 28-yard pass to Garrett Wilson (who had a team-leading 7 receptions from 14 targets for 106 yards after missing last week's game in concussion protocol) and an 11-yarder over the middle to Breece Hall while also scrambling for 8- and 12-yard gains.

"Man, for starters, I thought he had just great composure in the huddle," said center Josh Myers. "He was very confident, and I thought he ran that whole operation very well, so I was proud of him for that. I thought he did a good job."

Smith, who was 13-of-21 passing for 148 yards, returned to the game for the second series, but then left the game with an ankle injury and did not return. Klubnik, who was selected by the Jets out of Clemson in Round 4 (No. 110 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft, finished 11-of-20 passing for 137 yards and an interception. On that play, a hit by TE Jeremy Ruckert dislodged the ball from Buffalo CB Davison Igbinosun that Myers recovered.

"It was fun to go play some football again, and to be out there with the guys," Klubnik said. "It was a blast. The fun is in the winning, though. Every time I step on the field, we're playing to win, and unfortunately, didn't get that done today. But it was good to be out there."

Over his 40 starts in college, Klubnik had a 26-14 record and passed for 10,132 yards and 73 TDs. The Tigers had a

With the Green & White, Klubnik, a fourth-round pick who had a 26-14 record and passed for 10,132 yards and 73 TDs at Clemson, was Smith's understudy for 9-plus games. When he was called on to replace Smith, Klubnik showed grit, composure, a strong arm, good pocket awareness and the ability to scramble his way out of danger.

"Man, this was as tough as it gets for any young quarterback to go against this front that really does a good job of rushing the passer," Jets HC Aaron Glenn said. "But just from the naked eye, I thought he did a pretty good job. That first drive was pretty impressive. Some of the throws that he had were pretty impressive. His ability to maneuver around the pocket and evade some of these guys and make plays with his feet were impressive. But it was such a tough situation."

Glenn said that Smith's availability for next week's game against the Chargers in Los Angeles will be determined during the week. For his part, Klubnik said he'd be ready whatever shakes out.

"Whether it's me believing in myself or the guys around me, I think that just every time I step on the field, whether it's practice or game, there has to be an attitude that you're going to win," Klubnik said. "So always got to continue to believe in myself and for the team to believe in me."

Game Photos | Jets vs Bills | Week 10

See the best photos from the Jets game against the Bills in Week 10.

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