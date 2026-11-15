Jets Rookie QB Cade Klubnik Displayed Grit in Relief of Injured Starter Geno Smith

Rookie QB Cade Klubnik made his NFL debut under difficult circumstances on Sunday, taking over for veteran starter Geno Smith to start the second half and again on the Jets' third series of half.

On the Jets' last series of the first half on Sunday against the Bills at MetLife Stadium, a game won by Buffalo, 31-12, Smith was sandwiched high by LB Terrel Bernard and low by rookie edge TJ Parker after throwing an incomplete pass. He eventually passed the concussion protocol and would return to action. With the Jets trailing, 10-6, Klubnik led the Green & White on a 10-play, 61-yard drive to a Jason Sanders field goal to start the second half.

On the drive, Klubnik completed a 28-yard pass to Garrett Wilson (who had a team-leading 7 receptions from 14 targets for 106 yards after missing last week's game in concussion protocol) and an 11-yarder over the middle to Breece Hall while also scrambling for 8- and 12-yard gains.

"Man, for starters, I thought he had just great composure in the huddle," said center Josh Myers. "He was very confident, and I thought he ran that whole operation very well, so I was proud of him for that. I thought he did a good job."

Smith, who was 13-of-21 passing for 148 yards, returned to the game for the second series, but then left the game with an ankle injury and did not return. Klubnik, who was selected by the Jets out of Clemson in Round 4 (No. 110 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft, finished 11-of-20 passing for 137 yards and an interception. On that play, a hit by TE Jeremy Ruckert dislodged the ball from Buffalo CB Davison Igbinosun that Myers recovered.