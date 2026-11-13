Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Randy Lange, Jack Bell and Amanda Vogt will give their responses to a series of questions regarding the Jets.
Today's question: Where Do the Jets Need to Take the Biggest Step Forward Against the Bills?
EA: The Bills present a great challenge on multiple fronts and it all starts with the prolific offense led by do-it-all QB Josh Allen. While LB Demario Davis told me this week the Jets defensively must get improve in the red zone and eliminate the third-down penalties, there is something the Jets are doing well that that they need to capitalize on on Sunday. The Jets' 13 forced fumbles are the most in the league as rookie sensation David Bailey has led the way with 5. Bills RB James Cook, whose 1,621 yards last season led the NFL, is averaging 101.8 yards per game on the ground and has 8 rush TDs. He also has fumbled 10 times since the beginning of the 2025 season. Allen, who has 12 pass TDs and 6 INTs, also has had 4 fumbles through 8 games. Buffalo HC Joe Brady already called Bailey a ' "star" ' and the Bills will account for him on each play but this powerful pass-rusher has a nose for the ball. The Jets must get the ball out and they have to win the battle for the loose change. Finally, with all four edges healthy, can the Jets speed up Allen just a little bit and get an interception from the secondary? If an upset is in the cards, a 3 takeaway afternoon would go a long way toward a big division win.
AV: Offensively, the Jets need to take the biggest step forward in the red zone. Currently the Green & White have the longest active streak in the league having scored points on their opening possession in five straight games. But the Jets ultimately hope to turn more of those opportunities into TDs rather than field goals. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich said defenses "don't really change their coverages until the plus 15-yard line" and from a playcalling standpoint in plus territory it doesn't change until the deep ball options are limited. "We just have to be better there," Reich said. "We have to coach better, play better, call it better, put our players in good position and then we have to execute and make the plays that are there." The Bills have the 16th-ranked scoring defense allowing 23.4 points per game, but in their previous two wins, when facing backup quarterbacks against the Ravens and the Vikings, they allowed a combined 16 points. The Jets' offense is led by QB Geno Smith, who holds top 10 metrics (min. 150 passing attempts) in completion percentage (67.5%, fifth), passer rating (100.5, seventh), TD/INT (4.0; fifth) and yards (2,078, 10th). The Jets can move the ball well, and if they can sustain long drives into the red zone and cash in, it'll give the Bills' defense a tougher task.
RL: A major stride the Jets need to make is keeping the Buffalo ground game from taking big steps against them. The Bills are second in the NFL in rushing yards/game. James Cook is fifth in the league with 814 rushing yards, T-8th at 4.8 yards/carry, QB Josh Allen is still motoring at 4.7 YPC, and they have been potent all season running up the middle and to their right side at 5-plus yards a pop. The Jets' defense is 28th in rush yards allowed/game, and in the 10 games vs. the Bills (two wins) since 2021, they have allowed the Thundering Herd to rush for 145 yards/game, 4.6 yards/carry and 15 TDs. Lots of numbers there but the important part is that it's a big game up the middle for DL Harrison Phillips, Jowon Briggs, rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. and Jack Heflin, LBs Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood, and safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Dane Belton. If they can ably tackle the situation in front of them, just maybe it gives the offense a good chance of staying on the MetLife turf longer and limiting the amount of snaps Allen and the Bills get to execute their No. 1 scoring offense of 32.0 points/game.
JB: The Jets' defense will need to be in a bend-but-don't-break mode against Buffalo's No. 1 scoring and total offense. The AFC East-leading Bills (7-1) have won four straight games and lead the NFL in points per game (32.0), total yards per game (386.4) and are No. 2 in rush yards per game (146.6). In addition, Buffalo is near the top in the league, converting 47.6% of the time on third down (30 of 63). In last week's win at Minnesota, the Bills dominated time of possession (42:32) and ran 79 plays on offense. Last week at Kansas City against the Green & White, the Chiefs went 6 of 11 on third down (55%) and were 4 of 4 in the red zone, 3 of 3 in the second half when they held the ball for 19 minutes and completed three long scoring drives. "We have not played really good defense the last couple of weeks, and I am very aware of that," Jets HC Aaron Glenn said after the Chiefs game. "But again, there's been evidence of us playing really good defense throughout this season." Through 9 games, the Jets' defense ranks No. 12 in the league, allowing an average of 325.8 yards a game; No. 4 is pass defense (197.8 yards a game), but 26th against the run (128 yards per). The red zone defense has yielded 15 TDs in opponents' 17 trips inside the 20-yard line in recent games. If the Jets are to end their 4-game losing streak they will have to neutralize Bills QB Josh Allen, who has rushed for 285 yards and 9 TDs while completing 66.1% of his passes for 12 TDs and 6 INTs.