Where Do the Jets Need to Take the Biggest Step Forward Against the Bills?

RL: A major stride the Jets need to make is keeping the Buffalo ground game from taking big steps against them. The Bills are second in the NFL in rushing yards/game. James Cook is fifth in the league with 814 rushing yards, T-8th at 4.8 yards/carry, QB Josh Allen is still motoring at 4.7 YPC, and they have been potent all season running up the middle and to their right side at 5-plus yards a pop. The Jets' defense is 28th in rush yards allowed/game, and in the 10 games vs. the Bills (two wins) since 2021, they have allowed the Thundering Herd to rush for 145 yards/game, 4.6 yards/carry and 15 TDs. Lots of numbers there but the important part is that it's a big game up the middle for DL Harrison Phillips , Jowon Briggs , rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. and Jack Heflin , LBs Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood , and safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Dane Belton . If they can ably tackle the situation in front of them, just maybe it gives the offense a good chance of staying on the MetLife turf longer and limiting the amount of snaps Allen and the Bills get to execute their No. 1 scoring offense of 32.0 points/game.

JB: The Jets' defense will need to be in a bend-but-don't-break mode against Buffalo's No. 1 scoring and total offense. The AFC East-leading Bills (7-1) have won four straight games and lead the NFL in points per game (32.0), total yards per game (386.4) and are No. 2 in rush yards per game (146.6). In addition, Buffalo is near the top in the league, converting 47.6% of the time on third down (30 of 63). In last week's win at Minnesota, the Bills dominated time of possession (42:32) and ran 79 plays on offense. Last week at Kansas City against the Green & White, the Chiefs went 6 of 11 on third down (55%) and were 4 of 4 in the red zone, 3 of 3 in the second half when they held the ball for 19 minutes and completed three long scoring drives. "We have not played really good defense the last couple of weeks, and I am very aware of that," Jets HC Aaron Glenn said after the Chiefs game. "But again, there's been evidence of us playing really good defense throughout this season." Through 9 games, the Jets' defense ranks No. 12 in the league, allowing an average of 325.8 yards a game; No. 4 is pass defense (197.8 yards a game), but 26th against the run (128 yards per). The red zone defense has yielded 15 TDs in opponents' 17 trips inside the 20-yard line in recent games. If the Jets are to end their 4-game losing streak they will have to neutralize Bills QB Josh Allen, who has rushed for 285 yards and 9 TDs while completing 66.1% of his passes for 12 TDs and 6 INTs.