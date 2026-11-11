Jets Practice Notebook | WRs Garrett Wilson and Omar Cooper Jr. Limited

The Jets have one of the latest bye weeks in the NFL this season. They'll play 12 straight weeks before their bye arrives the first week of December. As the Jets (2-7) ramped up their preparations for Sunday's home game vs. the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (7-1), HC Aaron Glenn led his team through a "pretty extensive walk-through" on Wednesday.
"I am well aware of where we are when it comes to the body and the mind when it comes to making sure the players get their bodies and their minds right back fresh," Glenn told reporters. "And I want to make sure that I do that going into this week, understanding our bye week is Week 13 [Dec. 6]. I want to make sure I do everything I can where our players are physically and mentally ready to play against a good, quality opponent."
Both the Jets and the Bills made trades involving safeties prior to the league's deadline Tuesday afternoon. While the Bills acquired S Amani Hooker from the Titans in a trade that included a pick swap, the Jets sent veteran S Andre Cisco to the Lions in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2029.
"A good player, but I we felt like it was a good situation for us as a team to get a pick and for him to go somewhere where he'll be very familiar with the system to get a chance to go play," Glenn said. "Win-win in both situations."
Cisco, who started 4 games this season, played 17 snaps on special teams Sunday against the Chiefs. Second-year safety Malachi Moore, who has had at least 1 special teams tackle in all 9 games this season, played in 17 defensive snaps in Kansas City along with 24 on special teams. Last season, Moore started 14 games and had 101 tackles.
"He did some good things last year and then this year as he continued week-by-week to progress – we just felt like he was ready to go," Glenn said of Moore's elevated role on defense.
After making two blockbuster trades last year prior to the deadline, the Jets stood mostly pat as expected.
"I think as an organization, we're always going to pick up the phone," Glenn said. "It doesn't mean we are going to respond to everything that is given but you always listen to everything that is given. But you always listen because you're always trying to what you can do to help your team and that's our approach and that philosophy hasn't changed from last year."
On the injury front, WR Garrett Wilson (concussion protocol), WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), edge Joseph Ossai (ankle) and CB Nahshon Wright (back) were deemed limited participants in the walk-through. Wilson, who leads the team with 43 receptions, 527 yards (12.3 per) and 3 TDs, is progressing after entering the protocol following the Jets-Raiders game. Cooper, who had 8 catches on 11 targets for 58 yards against the Chiefs, is dealing with an ankle issue but Glenn struck an optimistic tone about the rookie.
DT Harrison Phillips (ankle), who gutted out 27 defensive snaps in Kansas City, and reserve LB Trevin Wallace (groin) did not participate in the walk-through.
"We'll see how that goes during the week," Glenn said.