Jets Practice Notebook | WRs Garrett Wilson and Omar Cooper Jr. Limited

Cisco, who started 4 games this season, played 17 snaps on special teams Sunday against the Chiefs. Second-year safety Malachi Moore, who has had at least 1 special teams tackle in all 9 games this season, played in 17 defensive snaps in Kansas City along with 24 on special teams. Last season, Moore started 14 games and had 101 tackles.

"He did some good things last year and then this year as he continued week-by-week to progress – we just felt like he was ready to go," Glenn said of Moore's elevated role on defense.

After making two blockbuster trades last year prior to the deadline, the Jets stood mostly pat as expected.

"I think as an organization, we're always going to pick up the phone," Glenn said. "It doesn't mean we are going to respond to everything that is given but you always listen to everything that is given. But you always listen because you're always trying to what you can do to help your team and that's our approach and that philosophy hasn't changed from last year."

On the injury front, WR Garrett Wilson (concussion protocol), WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), edge Joseph Ossai (ankle) and CB Nahshon Wright (back) were deemed limited participants in the walk-through. Wilson, who leads the team with 43 receptions, 527 yards (12.3 per) and 3 TDs, is progressing after entering the protocol following the Jets-Raiders game. Cooper, who had 8 catches on 11 targets for 58 yards against the Chiefs, is dealing with an ankle issue but Glenn struck an optimistic tone about the rookie.

DT Harrison Phillips (ankle), who gutted out 27 defensive snaps in Kansas City, and reserve LB Trevin Wallace (groin) did not participate in the walk-through.