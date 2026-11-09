Jets Notebook | Veteran LB Demario Davis is Finding the 'Candlelight in the Darkness'

Across his 15 seasons in the NFL, Jets LB Demario Davis has plied his trade on good teams and not-so-good teams. On Monday, he was emphatic in his belief that even though these might be "dark times right now," every player in green and white must keep going.

"Something that I've learned over my career, which I probably didn't have early on, I certainly didn't have, is making sure as a leader and a visionary that you don't blend worlds, and that's why I say I'm not discouraged because I've seen enough in this organization in the short time of being back," Davis said.

The Jets fell to 2-7 Sunday after a 35-12 loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City. After a back-and-forth first half, the Chiefs took control in the second half with 3 TDs.

"There's evidence from the top to the bottom of things that are going in the right direction, and over my career, I've been a leader on teams that have won a lot of games and teams that haven't done so well," Davis said. "What has sort of become a superpower for me is to be able to be a steadier of the ship in the middle of darkness. And what you have to do is you have to be able to find that candlelight in the darkness."

Davis, now in his third stint with the Green & White, is third on the team with 62 total tackles through 9 games and is well on his way to his 10th straight season with 100-plus total tackles. He's also got 2 sacks, 4 PD, 3 TFL and a fumble recovery.

"Setbacks are a part of the process," he said as the Jets (2-7) strive to erase a 4-game losing streak in their game on Sunday against AFC East rival Buffalo at MetLife Stadium. "You don't want them, but they are part [of it] and that's where we are right now. We've had some bright moments, but we're in the middle of a setback, and you have to be able to keep going."

After the divisional clash against the Bills, the Jets will face the Chargers (0-8) and Dolphins (1-7) on the road before the bye.