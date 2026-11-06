Jets Notebook | WR Garrett Wilson Out; Edge David Bailey Expected to Play Against Chiefs

HC Aaron Glenn announced on Friday that WR Garrett Wilson (concussion protocol) and LB Trevin Wallace will be out for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
"I mean, I think it speaks for itself. Anytime you lose a player of that magnitude, it's always tough," Glenn said of Wilson. "But we do have other players and those guys will look forward to the challenge."
Wilson sustained a head injury on the second to last play against the Raiders last Sunday and entered the protocol on Monday. Additionally, Glenn said DT Harrison Phillips, who is fully practicing for the first time this week, CB Nahshon Wright (back), edge Joseph Ossai (ankle) will all be questionable for Sunday.
Edge David Bailey, RB Breece Hall and TE Mason Taylor all practiced fully on Friday and are expected to play vs. the Chiefs.
"Anytime you get the player back, man it's advantageous to us to be able to utilize that plyer to help us make plays," Glenn said of Bailey who missed Week 8 with a groin injury. "In the run game, I think we all know that's one area where he's improved drastically as far as how he goes about it in his mental approach. The pass game, we already know that he's a good rusher."
Bailey, the first player since tackles were officially tracked in 1994 with 35-plus tackles, 5 sacks and 1 FF through seven career games, will look to apply to pressure a fellow Texas Tech alum in Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.
"I've never met him formally, but he's obviously a big name in the league and also at Texas Tech," Bailey said. "So, I look forward to playing him."
How the Jets are Preparing for the Chiefs Offense
Kansas City added another layer to its offense with the signing of reigning Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker III in free agency.
"I certainly feel like they're a different group this year with their ability to run the ball and how effective they've been with him," defensive coordinator Brian Duker said. "His ability to break tackles on the pass, a lot of teams have played him with light boxes, and they certainly make that a heck of a lot harder now."
Last season, the Chiefs ranked 25th on the ground, averaging 106.6 rushing yards per game, but this season, through the first eight weeks, they rank sixth with 134.1 per game.
"Number one, you have to set the edge because [Walker] can hurt you on the perimeter," LB Demario Davis said. "Then you have to be a strong tackler between the tackles because he has a strong contact balance. Then you have to be a great space tackler because he can catch the ball in space and hurt you."
Walker and rookie Emmett Johnson have combined for 82 missed tackles this season, the most by any running back room in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats.
Last week against the Raiders, the Jets faced TE Brock Bowers, who is Las Vegas' primary target. With TE Travis Kelce on the Chiefs, the defense will have to counter another productive tight end who is used differently in Andy Reid's offense.
"When you think about Bowers, he's the go-to factor of the offense, where Kelce has probably been that in the past, but he's not always the first priority in their pass concepts," said Davis. "It goes to show because of the different receivers they have plus [QB Patrick] Mahomes' ability to extend plays. That's where really Kelce comes alive whereas Bowers might have been the first or second read in the throw in the progressions."
Hot Out of The Gate
In four consecutive weeks, the Jets have scored on their opening possession and last week against Las Vegas, the offense scored on its first six drives.
"That's one thing that we've done a really good job of is really creating an identity of who we want to be when it comes to offense," HC Aaron Glenn said. "I think Frank [Reich] and this staff have done a hell of a job sticking with that. You see a lot of our guys are put in positions to do what they do best."
With Garrett Wilson (concussion) out of the lineup, the Jets still have viable weapons with Adonai Mitchell, Omar Cooper Jr. and Isaiah Williams in addition to their tight ends and running back groups who have produced well this season.
QB Geno Smith has averaged a league-high 20.9 yards of air distance per completion this season with 15 of his completions coming on deep passes of 20-plus air yards which is tied with Patriots QB Drake Maye for the most in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. Even though Mitchell missed four games due to a finger injury, he has had a team-high nine deep targets, making four receptions for 129 yards. Last week against the Raiders, Mitchell had a career-high 142 yards, including a 47-yard reception in the second half.
"When you have a vertical element, and we have it with AD and we have it with Garrett and we have it with Coop, all three of those guys can get deep. And we have it with TE Kenyon Sadiq, he can get deep," offensive coordinator Frank Reich said. "We've got really good players and it's our job, we've just got to keep getting better and we've got to get wins, we've got to score more points."