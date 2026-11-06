Jets Notebook | WR Garrett Wilson Out; Edge David Bailey Expected to Play Against Chiefs

How the Jets are Preparing for the Chiefs Offense

Kansas City added another layer to its offense with the signing of reigning Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker III in free agency.

"I certainly feel like they're a different group this year with their ability to run the ball and how effective they've been with him," defensive coordinator Brian Duker said. "His ability to break tackles on the pass, a lot of teams have played him with light boxes, and they certainly make that a heck of a lot harder now."

Last season, the Chiefs ranked 25th on the ground, averaging 106.6 rushing yards per game, but this season, through the first eight weeks, they rank sixth with 134.1 per game.

"Number one, you have to set the edge because [Walker] can hurt you on the perimeter," LB Demario Davis said. "Then you have to be a strong tackler between the tackles because he has a strong contact balance. Then you have to be a great space tackler because he can catch the ball in space and hurt you."

Walker and rookie Emmett Johnson have combined for 82 missed tackles this season, the most by any running back room in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats.

Last week against the Raiders, the Jets faced TE Brock Bowers, who is Las Vegas' primary target. With TE Travis Kelce on the Chiefs, the defense will have to counter another productive tight end who is used differently in Andy Reid's offense.