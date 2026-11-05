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Jets | ECAC Flag Football

Betty Wold Johnson Foundation Commits Additional $500,000 to Expand Girls Flag Football Opportunities

Jets and the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation Are Expanding Opportunities for Women Through Continued Investment in the ECAC Women’s Flag Football League, Building One of the Nation’s Strongest Pathways for Female Athletes

Nov 05, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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The New York Jets and the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation announced Thursday a major expansion of the Jets ECAC Women's Flag Football League, which will grow from 15 participating schools in 2026 to 29 schools in 2027. Made possible by an additional $500,000 commitment from the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation, this latest investment builds on the Foundation's $1 million founding grant in 2025, bringing its total support of the league to $1.5 million. The expansion reinforces a shared commitment to increasing opportunities for female athletes and strengthening one of the nation's most comprehensive and sustainable pathways for women's flag football.

The announcement follows a special championship celebration during the Jets-Dolphins game at MetLife Stadium, where Marymount University, the 2026 ECAC Women's Flag Football champions, were recognized on the field and presented with championship rings. The ceremony highlighted both the success of the league and the growing impact of women's flag football throughout the region.

The Jets ECAC Women's Flag Football League was created through the vision and support of the New York Jets and the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation to help accelerate the growth of female flag football and expand opportunities for female athletes. What began as a 15-school initiative has quickly become a model for developing the sport at the collegiate level, creating meaningful opportunities for student-athletes while demonstrating the demand for greater access to women's flag football. The league's continued growth reflects the success of that original investment and the increasing momentum behind the sport nationwide.

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As participation in women's flag football continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, the Jets and the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation are investing in the next phase of the league's development, helping create additional opportunities for student-athletes while supporting the continued growth of schools and programs across the ECAC footprint.

The ECAC Women's Flag Football League has become an important platform for female athletes, providing meaningful opportunities for competition while helping schools build sustainable programs that support student-athlete development. The latest expansion will further strengthen the pathway from participation to competition while opening the door for additional schools and student-athletes to become involved in the sport.

"The entire ECAC women's flag community is thrilled that Woody Johnson, the New York Jets and the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation are enhancing their transformational commitment to our burgeoning flag football league," said Dan Coonan, ECAC Commissioner. "This will enable twice as many programs and talented young women to pursue their athletic dreams. The talent and desire have always been there. All they lacked was the opportunity.  We are so appreciative of this monumental gift to advance this emerging sport, and can't wait to kick off Year Two of ECAC Women's Flag Football."

The expansion reflects a shared commitment by the Jets, the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation and ECAC to support the continued advancement of women's flag football while creating opportunities that extend beyond the playing field. Through participation in sports, student-athletes gain valuable leadership skills, build confidence and develop connections that can have a lasting impact throughout their lives.

"Betty Wold Johnson spent her life giving with compassion and opening doors for young people," said Ken Farber, Executive Director of the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation. "That's why it meant so much to see this year's champions hoist 'The Betty.' The trophy carries her name and represents what she stood for: service, community and lasting impact. These athletes show what sports can do for personal growth, and as interest in women's flag football accelerates, we're proud to support the league's expansion so even more young women have access to these transformative experiences."

The championship recognition at MetLife Stadium served as a powerful example of the league's success and the opportunities now available to female athletes through women's flag football. The expansion builds upon that momentum by bringing additional schools and student-athletes into the program and ensuring more girls and women have the opportunity to compete, grow and succeed. Together, the Jets, the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation and ECAC are helping shape the future of women's flag football while demonstrating how strategic investment and strong partnerships can create meaningful opportunities for the next generation of leaders.

2027 Jets ECAC Women's Flag Football League

SchoolLocation2027 Status
Caldwell UniversityCaldwell, N.J.New for 2027
Centenary UniversityHackettstown, N.J.Returning
Chestnut Hill CollegePhiladelphia, Pa.New for 2027
Dominican UniversityOrangeburg, N.Y.New for 2027
Eastern Connecticut State UniversityWillimantic, Conn.New for 2027
Eastern UniversitySt. Davids, Pa.Returning
Fairleigh Dickinson UniversityTeaneck, N.J.New for 2027
Franciscan UniversitySteubenville, OhioReturning
Iona UniversityNew Rochelle, N.Y.New for 2027
Kean UniversityUnion, N.J.Returning
Long Island UniversityBrookville, N.Y.Returning
Manhattan UniversityRiverdale, N.Y.New for 2027
Marymount UniversityArlington, Va.Returning
Mercy UniversityDobbs Ferry, NY.Returning
Mercyhurst UniversityErie, Pa.Returning
Montclair State UniversityMontclair, N.J.Returning
Mount St. Mary's UniversityEmmitsburg, Md.Returning
Penn State SchuylkillSchuylkill Haven, Pa.Returning
Point Park UniversityPittsburgh, Pa.New for 2027
Roberts Wesleyan UniversityRochester, N.Y.New for 2027
Sacred Heart UniversityFairfield, Conn.Returning
St. Joseph's University, Long IslandPatchogue, N.Y.New for 2027
St. Joseph's University, BrooklynBrooklyn, N.Y.New for 2027
St. Joseph's UniversityPhiladelphia, Pa.Returning
St. Thomas Aquinas CollegeSparkill, N.Y.New for 2027
Union CollegeSchenectady, N.Y.New for 2027
Villa Maria CollegeBuffalo, N.Y.New for 2027
Wagner CollegeStaten Island, N.Y.Returning
William Smith CollegeGeneva, N.Y.New for 2027

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