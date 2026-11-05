Betty Wold Johnson Foundation Commits Additional $500,000 to Expand Girls Flag Football Opportunities

The expansion reflects a shared commitment by the Jets, the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation and ECAC to support the continued advancement of women's flag football while creating opportunities that extend beyond the playing field. Through participation in sports, student-athletes gain valuable leadership skills, build confidence and develop connections that can have a lasting impact throughout their lives.

"Betty Wold Johnson spent her life giving with compassion and opening doors for young people," said Ken Farber, Executive Director of the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation. "That's why it meant so much to see this year's champions hoist 'The Betty.' The trophy carries her name and represents what she stood for: service, community and lasting impact. These athletes show what sports can do for personal growth, and as interest in women's flag football accelerates, we're proud to support the league's expansion so even more young women have access to these transformative experiences."