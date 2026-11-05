ECAC Women's Flag Football League Nearly Doubles for Second Season with Support from Jets

A Force of Nature

The Jets have been a driver of women's flag football's ascension on several fronts, increasing the available opportunities for girls of every age. In 2011, the organization became the first NFL club to help launch girls flag football at the varsity level in New York City and in 2021, the Jets launched the first high school girls flag league in New Jersey.

"The reason we got in [with women's flag in] the first place was, I saw the expansion of youth flag football," Coonan said. "I said, you know, the only group here that's late to the party is intercollegiate athletics."

Ted Evans, who started a girls flag team at Paramus High School, is now the head coach of Caldwell University, one of the 15 additions to the ECAC this season. He said there's no surprise why the sport continues to rapidly grow.

"This wasn't a sport that just happened to get where it is – it was really a force of nature," Evans said. "I think there was just a ton of female athletes who found this sport and they knocked the door down and said, 'Hey, we're going to take this game.'"

Andy Crane was appointed as the head coach of Eastern Connecticut State University (ESCU) in 2025 and has been working to build the program leading up to the Warriors' first season in the ECAC. Over the past year, Crane has been on the road recruiting, traveling to flag football showcases across the country. Commitment and support from NFL clubs has allowed more opportunities for players to get recognized and receive opportunities to compete at the collegiate level.