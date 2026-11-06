Armand Membou's Roots, Dylan Parham's Experience Converge at Arrowhead Stadium

Last week Parham returned to the offensive line for his first start since he sustained a knee injury against the Lions in Week 3. The four-game stretch he missed was the longest he's ever sidelined in his NFL career. Other than "your normal ankle sprain here, there," Parham hadn't dealt with a long rehab.

"It was a freak incident, obviously, that took me out during the Lions and so for me it was just different things and just starting off the first couple of days we had a period of the first 10 days where we wanted to do just rehab and treatment, get it right, get some of the swelling and inflammation out of the knee," Parham said.

Once he was able to start getting more of his strength back, Parham was able to get a feel for football movements and eventually seeing what it felt like "going against a live person" in his third week of rehab.

"I feel like we did a great job with the training staff and the coaches, everybody knowing like if there was something that I felt like I was hesitant on or couldn't play on, then that would have been communicated," Parham said. "So, when I took that field, it was because I felt confident in it and I never had any hesitancy about any type of feeling."

Against the Raiders, his former team, Parham played 100% of the offensive snaps.

"I've just been really happy to see DP back healthy," Membou said. "I feel like, you know, we all played with each other in camp and just have that continued stability of the starting five together has definitely helped us a lot."