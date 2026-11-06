Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Randy Lange, Jack Bell and Amanda Vogt will give their responses to a series of questions regarding the Jets.
Today's question: What Will Be the Key to Slowing Down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?
EA: After starting 5-0, the Chiefs have dropped consecutive games to the Seahawks and the Broncos. In a 20-3 loss at Seattle, Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III was held to 36 yards on 14 carries (2.6 per) and Kansas City went 3-of-11 on third down. Then last Sunday in Denver, Walker was limited to 69 yards on 21 carries (3.3 per) and the Chiefs were 2 of 3 in the red zone. They had a golden opportunity to win late but were turned away despite having a second-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 15 seconds remaining. The Jets' defense must hold up against the run and its attack featuring Walker that is No. 1 in rush yards per play (5.0). When the Chiefs get in the red zone, the Jets are going to have tighten up and force field goals. And while third down will be big (the Raiders went 7 -of -11 last Sunday), I think the best defense against Mahomes is a lethal offensive effort from Geno Smith and the Jets' offense. Establish the line of scrimmage, run the ball, hit the vertical passes and score touchdowns. The Jets' offense is improving each game, and it will need its best to pull off a Sunday stunner in KC.
AV: Patrick Mahomes is coming off his best game against the blitz this season. According to Next Gen Stats, Mahomes threw all three of his TD passes against the blitz in Week 8 in the 28-24 loss to Denver, which tied for the most TDs against the blitz in a single game by any QB in the league this season. When pressured, he completed 8-of-14 passes for 150 yards. But in addition to the threat of Mahomes, the Jets' defense must contain RB Kenneth Walker III who has elevated the Chiefs offense and has the third-most rushing yards in the league (770). In the Chiefs two back-to-back losses to the Seahawks and the Broncos, Walker had his two lowest rushing performances of the season -- 14 carries for 36 yards in Week 7 and 21 carries for 69 yards in Week 8. Limiting Walker is one of the tasks the Jets have this week because of Mahomes and his ability to find TE Travis Kelce -- Kansas City's most targeted receiver -- in crucial game moments. But if the Green & White can hinder at least one aspect of the Chiefs' offense, they have a good chance of slowing down Mahomes.
RL: It doesn't appear that Mahomes can be slowed unless Mahomes and the Chiefs help out. He's throwing the ball well -- in fact, some of his key passing stats are remarkably similar to Geno Smith's (Mahomes's 68.4% accuracy, 12 TDs, 4 INTs, 99.7 rating vs. Smith's 69.0%-12-3-104.5). The Jets' defense will have to weather the storm presented by RB Kenneth Walker's running and old reliable TE Travis Kelce leading the receivers. The KC offense has been so-so in the red zone and particularly with its 28:51 in possession time,. 24th in the NFL. So try to hold the fort, shorten drives (no third-down penalties?), take the ball away a few times (simple, right?). And then turn it over to Smith and the offense to extend drives as they did especially in the first half vs. Las Vegas. Their skill players have been coming up big, as in 100-plus-scrimmage-yards big. Control the clock by methodically moving the changes with touches by Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Omar Cooper Jr., Mason Taylor, Kenyon Sadiq and of course Braelon Allen, with the potential return of Breece Hall only adding to the O's potential to help the Jets D stage a stunner at Arrowhead.
JB: KC QB Patrick Mahomes returned from an ACL injury that torpedoed his year, and the Chiefs in the 2025 season. He and the team roared back right out of the gate, racing to a 5-0 record as running back Kenneth Walker III, signed in free agency after winning Super Bowl MVP last season, provided Mahomes and the offense with a safety valve. Now, after losses to Seattle and Denver in their last two games, the Jets (2-6) will face Mahomes on his home turf at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes has been putting up Mahomes-like numbers so far -- 68.4% completion percentage, 12 TDs, 4 INTs, 99.7 rating, plus 21 runs for 77 yards (3.5 per). He might be reluctant to take off running, but he's still one of the most adept QBs at extending plays, and when he does, enter TE Travis Kelce, still his favorite receiver and the recipient of a team-leading 29 catches for 410 yards (14.1 per), 268 yards after catch and 2 TD. The Green & White defensive front that has been dealing with injuries ( T'Vondre Sweat, David Onyemata, Joseph Ossai and David Bailey, who missed last week's game, but is expected to play on Sunday) went without a sack last week against the Raiders. Slowing down Mahomes might require a "spy" to track him -- either a linebacker, slot DB or a safety like Dane Belton, who is tied with Jamien Sherwood for the team lead in tackles (68).