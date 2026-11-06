What Will Be the Key to Slowing Down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

EA: After starting 5-0, the Chiefs have dropped consecutive games to the Seahawks and the Broncos. In a 20-3 loss at Seattle, Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III was held to 36 yards on 14 carries (2.6 per) and Kansas City went 3-of-11 on third down. Then last Sunday in Denver, Walker was limited to 69 yards on 21 carries (3.3 per) and the Chiefs were 2 of 3 in the red zone. They had a golden opportunity to win late but were turned away despite having a second-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 15 seconds remaining. The Jets' defense must hold up against the run and its attack featuring Walker that is No. 1 in rush yards per play (5.0). When the Chiefs get in the red zone, the Jets are going to have tighten up and force field goals. And while third down will be big (the Raiders went 7 -of -11 last Sunday), I think the best defense against Mahomes is a lethal offensive effort from Geno Smith and the Jets' offense. Establish the line of scrimmage, run the ball, hit the vertical passes and score touchdowns. The Jets' offense is improving each game, and it will need its best to pull off a Sunday stunner in KC.