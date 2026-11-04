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Injury Report

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Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Chiefs - Wednesday

WR Garrett Wilson (Concussion) Did Not Participate

Nov 04, 2026 at 04:00 PM
Injury Report Web 16x9 3

New York Jets

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
LBDemario DavisNot Injury Related - Vet Rest DayDNP
DLHarrison PhillipsAnkleDNP
WRGarrett WilsonConcussionDNP
EdgeDavid BaileyGroinLP
RBBreece HallQuadLP
EdgeJoseph OssaiAnkleLP
TEMason TaylorBackLP
LBTrevin WallaceGroinLP
SVJ Payne*KneeFP

*Designated for return from reserve/injured.

Kansas City Chiefs

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DLPeter WoodsNeckDNP
CBMansoor DelaneShoulderLP
TETravis KelceAnkleLP
DTOmarr Norman-LottKneeLP
WRNikko RemigioHipLP
WRRashee RiceHamstring/KneeLP
LBNick BoltonNeckFP
QBPatrick MahomesKneeFP
LBNick BoltonPectoralFP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

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