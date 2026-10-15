Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Patriots - Thursday

New York Jets
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|RB
|Breece Hall
|Quad
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Adonai Mitchell
|Finger
|DNP
|DNP
|Edge
|Joseph Ossai
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|OL
|Dylan Parham
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|Dane Belton
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|TE
|Kenyon Sadiq
|Concussion
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Kiko Maugoa
|Quad
|FP
|FP
*The Jets conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday; participation is an estimation.
New England Patriots
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|Carlton Davis III
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|DT
|Cory Durden
|Illness
|DNP
|CB
|Karon Prunty
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|OT
|Marcus Bryant
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|S
|Kevin Byard III
|Chest
|LP
|LP
|OT
|Will Campbell
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Channing Canada
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Christian Elliss
|Chest
|LP
|LP
|RB
|TreVeyon Henderson
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Dre'Mont Jones
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Marcus Jones
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|OT
|Morgan Moses
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Charles Woods
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|S
|Craig Woodson
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Christian Gonzalez
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|QB
|Drake Maye
|Right Shoulder
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play