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Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Patriots - Thursday

Rookies Kenyon Sadiq & Omar Cooper Jr. Limited Participants

Oct 15, 2026 at 04:00 PM
Injury Report Web 16x9 1

New York Jets

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
RBBreece HallQuadDNPDNP
WRAdonai MitchellFingerDNPDNP
EdgeJoseph OssaiAnkleDNPDNP
OLDylan ParhamKneeDNPDNP
SDane BeltonKneeLPLP
WROmar Cooper Jr.AnkleLPLP
TEKenyon SadiqConcussionLPLP
LBKiko MaugoaQuadFPFP

*The Jets conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday; participation is an estimation.

New England Patriots

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CBCarlton Davis IIINeckDNPDNP
DTCory DurdenIllnessDNP
CBKaron PruntyHamstringDNPDNP
WRA.J. BrownAnkleLPLP
OTMarcus BryantAnkleLPLP
SKevin Byard IIIChestLPLP
OTWill CampbellKneeLPLP
CBChanning CanadaHamstringLPLP
LBChristian EllissChestLPLP
RBTreVeyon HendersonAnkleLPLP
LBDre'Mont JonesShoulderLPLP
CBMarcus JonesAnkleLPLP
OTMorgan MosesFootLPLP
CBCharles WoodsShoulderLPLP
SCraig WoodsonShoulderLPLP
CBChristian GonzalezShoulderLPFP
QBDrake MayeRight ShoulderFPFP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

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