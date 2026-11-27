New York Jets
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|*Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|Ankle/Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DL
|^David Onyemata
|Abdomen
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|DL
|Harrison Phillips
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DL
|^T'Vondre Sweat
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|Edge
|Joseph Ossai
|Ankle/Foot
|LP
|LP
|FP
|OL
|Dylan Parham
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Isaiah Williams
|Ribs
|LP
|FP
|FP
* The New York Jets conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday; participation is an estimation.
^Designated for return from reserve/injured.
Miami Dolphins
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|*Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|Juju Brents
|Neck / Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|Right Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Jared Wayne
|Quad
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|ILB
|Ronnie Harrison Jr.
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Austin Jackson
|Elbow / Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|LS
|Tucker Addington
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|EDGE
|Rodney McGraw
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|ILB
|Jacob Rodriguez
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Jaylin Simpson
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|S
|Dante Trader Jr.
|Shoulder / Groin
|LP
|LP
|FP
|ILB
|Jackson Woodard
|Hand
|LP
|LP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play