Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Chiefs - Friday

New York Jets
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LB
|Trevin Wallace
|Groin
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Edge
|Joseph Ossai
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|S
|VJ Payne*
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|DL
|Harrison Phillips
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|FP
|Questionable
|CB
|CB Nahshon Wright
|Back
|DNP
|Questionable
|Edge
|David Bailey
|Groin
|LP
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Breece Hall
|Quad
|LP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Mason Taylor
|Back
|LP
|FP
|FP
*Designated for return from reserve/injured.
Kansas City Chiefs
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|Mansoor Delane
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Out
|DT
|Omarr Norman-Lott
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Out
|DL
|Peter Woods
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Nikko Remigio
|Hip
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|LB
|Nick Bolton
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Rashee Rice
|Hamstring/Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Drue Tranquil
|Pectoral
|FP
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play