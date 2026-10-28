Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Raiders - Wednesday

New York Jets
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Edge
|David Bailey
|Groin
|DNP
|LB
|Demario Davis
|Not Injury Related - Vet Rest Day
|DNP
|Edge
|Joseph Ossai
|Ankle
|DNP
|OL
|Max Mitchell
|Concussion
|DNP
|DL
|Harrison Phillips
|Not Injury Related - Vet Rest Day
|DNP
|DL
|T'Vondre Sweat
|Knee
|DNP
|RB
|Braelon Allen
|Ankle
|LP
|RB
|Breece Hall
|Quad
|LP
|OL
|Dylan Parham
|Knee
|LP
Las Vegas Raiders
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DE
|Patrick Johnson
|Stinger
|DNP
|TE
|Brock Bowers
|Calf
|LP
|DT
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|Shoulder
|LP
|OT
|DJ Glaze
|Ankle
|LP
|DE
|Kwity Paye
|Not Injury Related - Rest
|LP
|TE
|Ian Thomas
|Shoulder
|LP
|LB
|Quay Walker
|Chest
|LP
|TE
|Carter Runyon
|Foot
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play