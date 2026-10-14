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Injury Report

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Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Patriots - Wednesday

WR Omar Cooper Jr. a Limited Participant as 21-Day Window Opens

Oct 14, 2026 at 04:00 PM
Injury Report Web 16x9 1

New York Jets

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
RBBreece HallQuadDNP
WRAdonai MitchellFingerDNP
EdgeJoseph OssaiAnkleDNP
OLDylan ParhamKneeDNP
SDane BeltonKneeLP
WROmar Cooper Jr.AnkleLP
TEKenyon SadiqConcussionLP
LBKiko MaugoaQuadFP

*The Jets conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday; participation is an estimation.

New England Patriots

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CBCarlton Davis IIINeckDNP
CBKaron PruntyHamstringDNP
WRA.J. BrownAnkleLP
OTMarcus BryantAnkleLP
SKevin Byard IIIChestLP
OTWill CampbellKneeLP
CBChanning CanadaHamstringLP
LBChristian EllissChestLP
CBChristian GonzalezShoulderLP
RBTreVeyon HendersonAnkleLP
LBDre'Mont JonesShoulderLP
CBMarcus JonesAnkleLP
OTMorgan MosesFootLP
CBCharles WoodsShoulderLP
SCraig WoodsonShoulderLP
QBDrake MayeRight ShoulderFP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

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