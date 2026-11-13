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Injury Report

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Jets Injury Report | Week 10 vs. Bills - Friday

WRs Garrett Wilson (Concussion) & Omar Cooper Jr. (Ankle) Questionable for Sunday's Game

Nov 13, 2026 at 04:00 PM
Injury Report Web 16x9 5

New York Jets

PositionPlayerInjury*WednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
LBTrevin WallaceGroinDNPDNPDNPOut
CBJarvis Brownlee Jr.IllnessDNPFPQuestionable
WROmar Cooper Jr.AnkleLPLPFPQuestionable
EdgeJoseph OssaiAnkleLPLPFPQuestionable
WRAdonai MitchellKneeFPQuestionable
DLHarrison PhillipsAnkleDNPDNPFPQuestionable
WRGarrett WilsonConcussionLPLPFPQuestionable
CBNahshon WrightBackLPLPFPQuestionable
S^VJ PayneKneeFPFPFPQuestionable

* The New York Jets conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday; participation is an estimation.

^Designated for return from reserve/injured.

Buffalo Bills

PositionPlayerInjury*WednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
TSpencer BrownAnkleLPDNPDNPDoubtful
CBChristian BenfordWristLPLPFPQuestionable
SSam FranklinShoulderLPLPQuestionable
DB^Jordan HancockHamstringFPFPFPQuestionable
WRTyrell ShaversKneeFPFPFPQuestionable
OLAlec AndersonAnkleLPLPFP
LBTerrel BernardVet RestDNP
TDion DawkinsRidLPLPFP
DLGreg GainesCalfFPFPFP
TEDalton KincaidAnkleLPLPFP
CConnor McGovernNeckLPLPFP
DLEd OliverVet RestDNP
GAr'maj Reed-AdamsBack/ElbowFPFPFP
DLT.J. SandersShoulderFPFPFP

* The Buffalo Bills conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday; participation is an estimation.

^Designated for return from reserve/injured.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

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