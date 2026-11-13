Jets Injury Report | Week 10 vs. Bills - Friday

New York Jets
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|*Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LB
|Trevin Wallace
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|Questionable
|WR
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Edge
|Joseph Ossai
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|WR
|Adonai Mitchell
|Knee
|FP
|Questionable
|DL
|Harrison Phillips
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|FP
|Questionable
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|Concussion
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|CB
|Nahshon Wright
|Back
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|S
|^VJ Payne
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
* The New York Jets conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday; participation is an estimation.
^Designated for return from reserve/injured.
Buffalo Bills
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|*Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T
|Spencer Brown
|Ankle
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|CB
|Christian Benford
|Wrist
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|S
|Sam Franklin
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DB
|^Jordan Hancock
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|WR
|Tyrell Shavers
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|OL
|Alec Anderson
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|LB
|Terrel Bernard
|Vet Rest
|DNP
|T
|Dion Dawkins
|Rid
|LP
|LP
|FP
|DL
|Greg Gaines
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Dalton Kincaid
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|C
|Connor McGovern
|Neck
|LP
|LP
|FP
|DL
|Ed Oliver
|Vet Rest
|DNP
|G
|Ar'maj Reed-Adams
|Back/Elbow
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DL
|T.J. Sanders
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
* The Buffalo Bills conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday; participation is an estimation.
^Designated for return from reserve/injured.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play