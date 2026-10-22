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Injury Report

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Jets Injury Report | Week 7 vs. Dolphins - Thursday

RB Breece Hall (Quad) Limited at Practice

Oct 22, 2026 at 04:00 PM
Injury Report 16x9 2

New York Jets

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
LBKiko MauigoaQuadDNPDNP
OLMax MitchellConcussionDNP
RBKene NwangwuKneeDNPDNP
EDGEJoseph OssaiAnkleDNPDNP
RBBreece HallQuadDNPLP
EDGEWill McDonald IVToeLPLP
WRAdonai MitchellFingerLPLP
OLDylan ParhamKneeLPLP
DLT'Vondre SweatElbowLPLP
LBDemario DavisNot Injury Related - Veteran RestDNPFP
DLHarrison PhillipsNot Injury Related - Veteran RestDNPFP

Miami Dolphins

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
ILBWillie GayIllnessDNP
CBReese TaylorQuadDNPDNP
LSTucker AddingtonShoulderLPLP
EDGERob Beal Jr.HamstringLPLP
WRCaleb DouglasAnkleLPLP
TEWill KacmarekHamstringLPLP
SKyle LouisKneeLPLP
RBJaylen WrightFootLPLP
CBJuju BrentHeelFPFP
LBJordyn BrooksFootFPFP
GJonah SavaiinaeaAnkleFPFP
QBMalik WillisThumbFPFP
LBJackson WoodardAnkleFPFP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

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