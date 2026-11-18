New York Jets
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|*Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|Ankle/Hip
|DNP
|DL
|Harrison Phillips
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR
|Isaiah Williams
|Ribs
|DNP
|DL
|^David Onyemata
|Abdomen
|LP
|Edge
|Joseph Ossai
|Foot/Ankle
|LP
|OL
|Dylan Parham
|Knee
|LP
|QB
|Geno Smith
|Ankle
|LP
|LB
|Trevin Wallace
|Groin
|LP
* The New York Jets conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday; participation is an estimation.
^Designated for return from reserve/injured.
Los Angeles Chargers
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|*Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LB
|Daiyan Henley
|Knee
|DNP
|TE
|Charlie Kolar
|Concussion
|DNP
|LB
|Khalil Mack
|Non-Injury Related - Rest
|DNP
|CB
|Rodney Shelley
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR
|Brenen Thompson
|Hamstring
|DNP
|CB
|Isas Waxter
|Ankle
|DNP
|DL
|Justin Eboigbe
|Ankle
|LP
|CB
|Donte Jackson
|Groin
|LP
|WR
|Ladd McConkey
|Back
|LP
|OL
|^Trey Pipkins III
|Knee
|LP
|S
|Kendall Williamson
|Calf
|LP
^Designated for return from reserve/injured.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play