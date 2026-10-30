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Injury Report

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Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Raiders - Friday

RB Breece Hall (Quad) & OL Dylan Parham (Knee) Questionable for Sunday

Oct 30, 2026 at 04:00 PM
Injury Report Web 16x9 2

New York Jets

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
OLMax MitchellConcussionDNPDNPDNPOut
EdgeJoseph OssaiAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
DLT'Vondre SweatKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
EdgeDavid BaileyGroinDNPDNPDNPDoubtful
RBBreece HallQuadLPLPLPQuestionable
OLDylan ParhamKneeLPLPFPQuestionable
RBBraelon AllenAnkleLPFPFP

Las Vegas Raiders

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DEPatrick JohnsonStingerDNPDNPDNPOut
TECarter RunyonFootFPFPFPOut
WRJack BechForearmFPFPFPQuestionable
OLJackson Powers-JohnsonBackDNPLPQuestionable
TEBrock BowersCalfLPFPFP
DTFolorunso FatukasiShoulderLPLPFP
OTDJ GlazeAnkleLPLPFP
DEKwity PayeNot Injury Related - RestLPFPFP
CBEric StokesIllnessLP
TEIan ThomasShoulderLPLPFP
LBQuay WalkerChestLPFPFP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

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