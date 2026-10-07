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Jets Injury Report | Week 5 vs. Browns - Wednesday

TE Mason Taylor (Thumb) a Full Participant

Oct 07, 2026 at 04:36 PM
Injury Report Web 16x9

New York Jets

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
CBJarvis BrownleeConcussionDNP
RBBreece HallQuadDNP
LBKiko MauigoaQuadDNP
WRAdonai MitchellFingerDNP
OLDylan ParhamKneeDNP
EdgeKingsley EnagbareKneeLP
WRTim PatrickGroinFP
TEMason TaylorThumbFP

*The Jets conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday; participation is an estimation.

Cleveland Browns

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DEDerek BarnettAnkleDNP
DTMason GrahamKnee, AnkleDNP
DTMike Hall Jr.AnkleDNP
GTeven JenkinsBackDNP
WRTylan WallaceKneeDNP
DTKalia DavisQuadLP
SGrant DelpitShoulderLP
QBDillon GabrielBackFP
CElgton JenkinsConcussionFP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

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