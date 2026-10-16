 Skip to main content
Advertising

Injury Report

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Patriots - Friday

Dane Belton & Omar Cooper Jr. Full Participants & Questionable for Sunday

Oct 16, 2026 at 03:15 PM
Injury Report Web 16x9 1

New York Jets

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
RBBreece HallQuadDNPDNPDNPOut
WRAdonai MitchellFingerDNPDNPDNPOut
EdgeJoseph OssaiAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
OLDylan ParhamKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
SDane BeltonKneeLPLPFPQuestionable
WROmar Cooper Jr.AnkleLPLPFPQuestionable
TEKenyon SadiqConcussionLPLPFPQuestionable
LBKiko MaugoaQuadFPFPFP

*The Jets conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday; participation is an estimation.

New England Patriots

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CBCarlton Davis IIINeckDNPDNPDNPOut
CBKaron PruntyHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
WRA.J. BrownAnkleLPLPLPQuestionable
OTMarcus BryantAnkleLPLPLPQuestionable
OTWill CampbellKneeLPLPLPQuestionable
CBChanning CanadaHamstringLPLPLPQuestionable
LBChristian EllissChestLPLPFPQuestionable
RBTreVeyon HendersonAnkleLPLPLPQuestionable
SCraig WoodsonShoulderLPLPFPQuestionable
SKevin Byard IIIChestLPLPFP
DTCory DurdenIllnessDNPFP
CBChristian GonzalezShoulderLPFPFP
LBDre'Mont JonesShoulderLPLPFP
CBMarcus JonesAnkleLPLPFP
QBDrake MayeRight ShoulderFPFPFP
OTMorgan MosesFootLPLPLP
CBCharles WoodsShoulderLPLPFP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Patriots - Thursday

Rookies Kenyon Sadiq & Omar Cooper Jr. Limited Participants

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Patriots - Wednesday

WR Omar Cooper Jr. a Limited Participant as 21-Day Window Opens

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 vs. Browns - Friday

Edge Will McDonald (Calf) Questionable for Sunday's Game

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 vs. Browns - Thursday

TE Mason Taylor (Thumb) Again a Full Participant

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 vs. Browns - Wednesday

TE Mason Taylor (Thumb) a Full Participant

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Bears - Friday

Edge Kingsley Enagbare (Knee) & TE Kenyon Sadiq (Back) Questionable for Sunday

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Bears - Thursday

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Groin) Upgraded to a Full Participant

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Bears - Wednesday

Minkah Fitzpatrick (Groin) a Limited Participant to Start Week

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Lions - Friday

WR Adonai Mitchell (Finger) & Edge Joseph Ossai (Foot) Questionable for Sunday

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Lions - Thursday

WR Adonai Mitchell (Finger) & EDGE Joseph Ossai (Foot) Limited Participants

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Lions - Wednesday

Edge Joseph Ossai a Limited Participant, TE Mason Taylor DNP

Advertising