 Skip to main content
Advertising

Injury Report

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 vs. Dolphins - Wednesday

WR Adonai Mitchell & G Dylan Parham Begin Week as Limited Participants

Oct 21, 2026 at 04:00 PM
Injury Report 16x9 2

New York Jets

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
LBDemario DavisNot Injury Related - Veteran RestDNP
RBBreece HallQuadDNP
LBKiko MauigoaQuadDNP
RBKene NwangwuKneeDNP
DLHarrison PhillipsNot Injury Related - Veteran RestDNP
EDGEJoseph OssaiAnkleDNP
EDGEWill McDonald IVToeLP
WRAdonai MitchellFingerLP
OLDylan ParhamKneeLP
DLT'Vondre SweatElbowLP

Miami Dolphins

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CBReese TaylorQuadDNP
LSTucker AddingtonShoulderLP
EDGERob Beal Jr.HamstringLP
WRCaleb DouglasAnkleLP
TEWill KacmarekHamstringLP
SKyle LouisKneeLP
RBJaylen WrightFootLP
CBJuju BrentHeelFP
LBJordyn BrooksFootFP
GJonah SavaiinaeaAnkleFP
QBMalik WillisThumbFP
LBJackson WoodardAnkleFP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Patriots - Friday

Dane Belton & Omar Cooper Jr. Full Participants & Questionable for Sunday

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Patriots - Thursday

Rookies Kenyon Sadiq & Omar Cooper Jr. Limited Participants

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Patriots - Wednesday

WR Omar Cooper Jr. a Limited Participant as 21-Day Window Opens

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 vs. Browns - Friday

Edge Will McDonald (Calf) Questionable for Sunday's Game

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 vs. Browns - Thursday

TE Mason Taylor (Thumb) Again a Full Participant

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 vs. Browns - Wednesday

TE Mason Taylor (Thumb) a Full Participant

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Bears - Friday

Edge Kingsley Enagbare (Knee) & TE Kenyon Sadiq (Back) Questionable for Sunday

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Bears - Thursday

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Groin) Upgraded to a Full Participant

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Bears - Wednesday

Minkah Fitzpatrick (Groin) a Limited Participant to Start Week

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Lions - Friday

WR Adonai Mitchell (Finger) & Edge Joseph Ossai (Foot) Questionable for Sunday

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Lions - Thursday

WR Adonai Mitchell (Finger) & EDGE Joseph Ossai (Foot) Limited Participants

Advertising