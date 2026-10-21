Jets Injury Report | Week 7 vs. Dolphins - Wednesday

New York Jets
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LB
|Demario Davis
|Not Injury Related - Veteran Rest
|DNP
|RB
|Breece Hall
|Quad
|DNP
|LB
|Kiko Mauigoa
|Quad
|DNP
|RB
|Kene Nwangwu
|Knee
|DNP
|DL
|Harrison Phillips
|Not Injury Related - Veteran Rest
|DNP
|EDGE
|Joseph Ossai
|Ankle
|DNP
|EDGE
|Will McDonald IV
|Toe
|LP
|WR
|Adonai Mitchell
|Finger
|LP
|OL
|Dylan Parham
|Knee
|LP
|DL
|T'Vondre Sweat
|Elbow
|LP
Miami Dolphins
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|Reese Taylor
|Quad
|DNP
|LS
|Tucker Addington
|Shoulder
|LP
|EDGE
|Rob Beal Jr.
|Hamstring
|LP
|WR
|Caleb Douglas
|Ankle
|LP
|TE
|Will Kacmarek
|Hamstring
|LP
|S
|Kyle Louis
|Knee
|LP
|RB
|Jaylen Wright
|Foot
|LP
|CB
|Juju Brent
|Heel
|FP
|LB
|Jordyn Brooks
|Foot
|FP
|G
|Jonah Savaiinaea
|Ankle
|FP
|QB
|Malik Willis
|Thumb
|FP
|LB
|Jackson Woodard
|Ankle
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play