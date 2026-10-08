Jets Injury Report | Week 5 vs. Browns - Thursday

New York Jets
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|RB
|Breece Hall
|Quad
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Kiko Mauigoa
|Quad
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Adonai Mitchell
|Finger
|DNP
|DNP
|OL
|Dylan Parham
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Jarvis Brownlee
|Concussion
|DNP
|LP
|Edge
|Kingsley Enagbare
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Tim Patrick
|Groin
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Mason Taylor
|Thumb
|FP
|FP
*The Jets conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday; participation is an estimation.
Cleveland Browns
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT
|Kalia Davis
|Quad
|LP
|DNP
|DT
|Mason Graham
|Knee, Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DT
|Mike Hall Jr.
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|G
|Teven Jenkins
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Tylan Wallace
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Derek Barnett
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|CB
|Mekhi Blackmon
|Back
|LP
|TE
|Carsen Ryan
|Calf
|LP
|S
|Grant Delpit
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|QB
|Dillon Gabriel
|Back
|FP
|FP
|C
|Elgton Jenkins
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play