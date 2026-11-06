S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'The Jets Need to Win'

Walker has taken his talent in the run and the pass game to his new team -- he's No. 3 in the league with 770 rush yards and has 6 TDs. In addition, he is third on the team with 31 receptions for 131 yards.

"They brought in one of the best running backs in the league, in my opinion," Fitzpatrick said. "You can tell that they're trying to get him the ball. They're trying to bruise you a little bit more than what they have done in the past. You can tell there's a lot more of a downhill demeanor to the offense, more than the physical demeanor."

While the Jets' defense is ranked No. 11 in the league, fifth against the pass and 21st against the run, the Raiders ran up 38 points last Sunday as the Green & White lost their fifth game of the season by one score.