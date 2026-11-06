 Skip to main content
Advertising

S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'The Jets Need to Win'

KC’s Triple Threat: QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce and RB Kenneth Walker III

Nov 06, 2026 at 08:10 AM
Author Image
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Minkah 1

Veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick got right to the point talking about the Jets road game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

"Doesn't matter who they are, who they've been, what they've done," Fitzpatrick said on Thursday. "What matters is the fact that the Jets need to win. There's no extra. We'd be happy with it. We'd be happy with one."

A win would erase the Green & White's three-game losing streak overall, against a Kansas City (5-2) club that began the season with five straight wins, followed by a two-game slide. But the Chiefs' offense, led by QB Patrick Mahomes, remains a formidable unit with the No. 5-ranked offense in the NFL.

Mahomes, who returned this season after an injury to his ACL limited him to 7 games last season, is averaging 256.4 passing yards a game. In last week's loss at Denver, the play-extending Mahomes rolled up 321 passing yards and threw a trio of TD passes.

"Just kind of staying alive, and the down is not over until it's all the way over," DC Brian Duker said of defending Mahomes on Thursday.  "So don't assume at any point in the down, you can't really relax at all. That's kind of when guys get in trouble when they think it's over, and all of a sudden somebody takes off."

Fitzpatrick missed a couple of games after sustaining a groin injury in the Week 1 win at Tennessee. In 6 games, he has 45 total tackles (21 solo), which is fourth on the defense; he also has 3 PDs and 1 INT. He's formed a strong tandem at safety with Dane Belton, who's tied with Jamien Sherwood for the team lead in tackles with 68.

Mahomes, who is completing 66.4% of his passes with 12 TDs and 4 INTs, has a habit of extending plays and often ends up unloading passes from multiple launch points aimed in the direction of his favorite receiver, TE Travis Kelce. Kelce is KC's top receiver with 29 catches for 410 yards and a pair of TDs. The Chiefs added a dual threat in free agency when they signed RB Kenny Walker III, last season's Super Bowl MVP while with Seattle.

Gallery | Jets Practice on Rainy Thursday Ahead of Chiefs Matchup

See photos of the Jets on the practice field ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Chiefs.

1
1 / 41
_DG54226
2 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG53904
3 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG34013
4 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54290
5 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54119
6 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54250
7 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG53978
8 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54245
9 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54207
10 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54081
11 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54185
12 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54161
13 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54126
14 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54115
15 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54108
16 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54097
17 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54070
18 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54057
19 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54002
20 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG53950
21 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG53931
22 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG53891
23 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG53862
24 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG34008
25 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG53796
26 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG53780
27 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG53677
28 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG53666
29 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG53662
30 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG33834
31 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG53621
32 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG34118
33 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG34106
34 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG34073
35 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG34042
36 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG34038
37 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG34035
38 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG33843
39 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG33924
40 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
_DG33917
41 / 41
Spencer Cross/© New York Jets 2026
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Walker has taken his talent in the run and the pass game to his new team -- he's No. 3 in the league with 770 rush yards and has 6 TDs. In addition, he is third on the team with 31 receptions for 131 yards.

"They brought in one of the best running backs in the league, in my opinion," Fitzpatrick said. "You can tell that they're trying to get him the ball. They're trying to bruise you a little bit more than what they have done in the past. You can tell there's a lot more of a downhill demeanor to the offense, more than the physical demeanor."

While the Jets' defense is ranked No. 11 in the league, fifth against the pass and 21st against the run, the Raiders ran up 38 points last Sunday as the Green & White lost their fifth game of the season by one score.

"Man, I think when you're able to add an elite running back like Walker to an already explosive offense, it just presents another dynamic that's very challenging to go against," Jets LB Demario Davis said. "I think for years Mahomes and Kelsey have been a top tight end/quarterback tandem in the National Football League, and when you're able to add a running game on top of that [with] dynamic receivers as well - that can stretch you vertically."

Related Content

news

Jets Notebook | WR Garrett Wilson Out; Edge David Bailey Expected to Play Against Chiefs

Bailey, Breece Hall and Mason Taylor Fully Practiced on Friday

news

Jets-Chiefs Game Preview | Geno Smith and Patrick Mahomes Take the Spotlight

Jets QB on Two-Time MVP: 'A Historically Great Player'; 'I'm Going Against Their Defense'

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Chiefs - Friday

WR Garrett Wilson (Concussion) Out Sunday vs Kansas City, Breece Hall (Quad) Set to Return

news

What Will Be the Key to Slowing Down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Green & White Go to Arrowhead for Road Clash with Kansas City

news

Armand Membou's Roots, Dylan Parham's Experience Converge at Arrowhead Stadium

Jets RT: 'Going Into This Game It's Straight Business'

news

Ways to Watch and Stream | Jets at Chiefs

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's AFC Road Game at Kansas City

news

Back in the Backfield | Breece Hall Ready to Make Return

Jets Running Back a Full Participant in Practice Thursday: 'I'm Ready to Play Sunday'

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Chiefs - Thursday

RB Breece Hall a Full Participant for First Time Since Quad Injury

news

ECAC Women's Flag Football League Nearly Doubles for Second Season with Support from Jets

The Growth of Flag Football is a 'Force of Nature' as 15 New Teams Join Conference in 2027

news

Betty Wold Johnson Foundation Commits Additional $500,000 to Expand Girls Flag Football Opportunities

Jets and the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation Are Expanding Opportunities for Women Through Continued Investment in the ECAC Women's Flag Football League, Building One of the Nation's Strongest Pathways for Female Athletes

news

Geno Smith's Focus Is on the Chiefs but His Pace Has Put Him in Jets Record Book Territory

QB Says if the Talk Isn't About Winning Games, It's 'Outside the Realm of What I'm Thinking About'

Advertising