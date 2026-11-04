WR Adonai Mitchell Reflects on His First Calendar Year with the Jets

Adonai Mitchell wore Colts blue until Nov. 4, 2025, when he was traded to the Jets with two first-round picks in exchange for CB Sauce Gardner. The 8 games he played in Green & White last season, felt like the back half of a rookie season for the wide receiver. But now, after a full calendar year with the Jets, Mitchell is starting to find his footing.
"It's definitely a moment in my life, a particular moment where my life kind of changed a little bit," Mitchell said to reporters in front of his locker on Wednesday. "[I've] just been striving to get better for a year straight, you know, you keep your head down and a year passed."
Fresh off the practice field, Mitchell didn't realize the "anniversary" of sorts as he removed the tape from his hands and the finger he had a procedure on, which sidelined him for four weeks. He's a player driven in his process, always searching for improvement. Now, Mitchell said, he'll have to mark it in his calendar.
In his second game back, Mitchell had 7 receptions for a career-high 142 receiving yards and 1 TD. On the year, in the four games he's played, he has 265 total yards and is averaging 16.6 per reception.
"In my eyes, that's when preparation meets the moments or preparation meets the opportunity," Mitchell said of his Week 8 performance against the Raiders.
See photos of the Jets on the practice field ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Chiefs.
His connection with QB Geno Smith started blossoming during OTAs and training camp with practice sessions in the South Florida heat in between. Now the Jets are starting to see that connection flourish.
Their bond is rooted in trust and Mitchell's understanding and appreciation for Smith's competitiveness. In the second quarter against the Raiders, they didn't connect on a deep ball up the middle, but Smith kept looking his way. On that same drive, Mitchell made 2 receptions for 20-plus-yard gains and in the fourth quarter, the deep shot was successful for a 47-yard gain. The Jets scored on each of those drives.
"He's a hell of a ball player, he's been doing it for a long time," Mitchell said. "He's a guy that doesn't get too high, doesn't get too low, like he kind of stays in the middle -- hell of a motivator."
Mitchell has eclipsed 100 yards one other time in his NFL career -- in the Jets' 27-24 win over the Falcons last season when he scored his first TD as a Jet -- and his goal is to build through the strides he took in last week.
"That's ultimately what got me the opportunity on Sunday was the preparation," Mitchell said. "So [I plan to] keep that consistent."