WR Adonai Mitchell Reflects on His First Calendar Year with the Jets

Adonai Mitchell wore Colts blue until Nov. 4, 2025, when he was traded to the Jets with two first-round picks in exchange for CB Sauce Gardner. The 8 games he played in Green & White last season, felt like the back half of a rookie season for the wide receiver. But now, after a full calendar year with the Jets, Mitchell is starting to find his footing.

"It's definitely a moment in my life, a particular moment where my life kind of changed a little bit," Mitchell said to reporters in front of his locker on Wednesday. "[I've] just been striving to get better for a year straight, you know, you keep your head down and a year passed."

Fresh off the practice field, Mitchell didn't realize the "anniversary" of sorts as he removed the tape from his hands and the finger he had a procedure on, which sidelined him for four weeks. He's a player driven in his process, always searching for improvement. Now, Mitchell said, he'll have to mark it in his calendar.

In his second game back, Mitchell had 7 receptions for a career-high 142 receiving yards and 1 TD. On the year, in the four games he's played, he has 265 total yards and is averaging 16.6 per reception.