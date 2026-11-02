Notebook | Jets Fighting for the "Killer Instinct'

'Still 9 Games Left'

Bill Parcells' oft-repeated line that "you are what your record says you are" is an eternal truism. Jets HC Aaron Glenn isn't one to argue with the guy who recommended that Glenn begin his coaching journey as a scout for the Jets.

"Your record is your record regardless of what your roster is and that's the way that I look at it," Glenn said during his Monday morning press conference. "We just have to keep fighting and keep having that hunger to try to finish these games."

Glenn mentioned the need for a "killer instinct" that goes with finishing games ... and drives with the team dropping 5 of 6 games by one score. The Jets scored a pair of TDs on their half-dozen trips inside the red zone in the loss to Las Vegas on Sunday, leaving points on the field that could have been pivotal.

"It feels like it's something different every time we get down there, but obviously those are critical situations when you get in the red zone, you have to get six instead of three," C Josh Myers said.

Glenn mentioned the challenges in the red zone and elsewhere.

"When we're up, of being able to take a team out," he said. "When we're down, being able to fight our way in to be able to get ourselves back into position."

He added: "There are other margins that we have to get better at when it comes to pulling some of these games out. Again, that's red zone, that's end-of-half, end-of-game situations, that's third-down penalties. Those are things that we have to make sure that we hone in on to make sure we get ourselves over the hump when it comes to that.