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Notebook | Jets Fighting for the "Killer Instinct'

HC Aaron Glenn Looking for Finish; Braelon Allen’s Tear Continues

Nov 02, 2026 at 03:26 PM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

NB

RB Braelon Allen has stepped in admirably and productively for the injured Breece Hall in the Jets' past five games and finished with 147 yards (121 in the first half) and a touchdown on 21 carries in their loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

The Jets rolled up 166 total rushing yards and one of the reasons was an offensive line that was reunited with the return of LG Dylan Parham, who missed four games with a knee injury.

"I thought Dylan had a really solid day for being out for several weeks," C Josh Myers said. "So it was good to have him back in there, and I thought he played really well."

Allen, a third-year player out of Wisconsin, had five runs of 10-plus yards on Sunday, including a 21-yard sprint untouched down the left sideline for a TD. He's racked up 18 runs of 10-plus yards over the past four games and 19 in the five games that Hall has missed. All told, Allen has rushed for 504 yards over those five games.

"Braelon's, I mean, we all knew the type of talent and player and person that Braelon is," Myers said. "I don't think anyone in here is surprised. I mean, he's just a heck of a football player."

He added: "Just felt like we were all on the same page, and I mean Braelon was just running the heck out of it."

'Still 9 Games Left'
Bill Parcells' oft-repeated line that "you are what your record says you are" is an eternal truism. Jets HC Aaron Glenn isn't one to argue with the guy who recommended that Glenn begin his coaching journey as a scout for the Jets.

"Your record is your record regardless of what your roster is and that's the way that I look at it," Glenn said during his Monday morning press conference. "We just have to keep fighting and keep having that hunger to try to finish these games."

Glenn mentioned the need for a "killer instinct" that goes with finishing games ... and drives with the team dropping 5 of 6 games by one score. The Jets scored a pair of TDs on their half-dozen trips inside the red zone in the loss to Las Vegas on Sunday, leaving points on the field that could have been pivotal.

"It feels like it's something different every time we get down there, but obviously those are critical situations when you get in the red zone, you have to get six instead of three," C Josh Myers said.

Glenn mentioned the challenges in the red zone and elsewhere.

"When we're up, of being able to take a team out," he said. "When we're down, being able to fight our way in to be able to get ourselves back into position."

He added: "There are other margins that we have to get better at when it comes to pulling some of these games out. Again, that's red zone, that's end-of-half, end-of-game situations, that's third-down penalties. Those are things that we have to make sure that we hone in on to make sure we get ourselves over the hump when it comes to that.

"... And there are still 9 games left."

Through the Lens | Jets-Raiders | Week 8

Check out the top photos from the Jets' Week 8 game against the Raiders.

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Veteran Support for AG
Two Jets veterans -- C Josh Myers and DT Jowon Briggs -- emphatically offered their support for HC Aaron Glenn on Monday morning.

"Coach has proceeded to explain and express and be emphatic about the same exact message he came in with, and I have undying and unyielding resolve and unyielding trust in what Coach got going on, just as any other guy in this locker room," Briggs said. "I'm proud to play on a team that's led by him, and we want to continue to work to make this something that everybody's proud of."

With DT T'Vondre Sweat now on the injured list, Briggs (49 snaps, 78%), rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. (42/67%) and Harrison Phillips (38/60%) all played a role in the middle of the Jets' defensive front.

"Well, for starters, I mean, I obviously understand the frustration," Myers said. "I just know, like in my heart, that he's a great coach. And there's just more to it than just one person. I mean, this is truly a team effort and I don't think there's anyone in our locker room that doesn't believe in AG and his leadership and leading this team and organization. So that hasn't wavered, and it won't because he's a really good coach."

With three straight losses ahead of games at Kansas City on Sunday and vs. Buffalo on Nov. 15, Myers said there is still belief in the locker room and in Glenn.

"I feel like any Jets player in this building will say the same thing, 'We're not playing up to our standard,' " Briggs said. "I think it has less to do with talent and more to do with the standard that we're setting in that locker room that we're setting for each other. Like I have said every week, it's literally the smallest things [that] can cause the tower of cards to topple a little bit, and it's really dialing into those small things."

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