Jets Notebook | T'Vondre Sweat Out, Rookie David Bailey Doubtful Against Raiders on Sunday

Trust in Their Depth

The Jets will be without DT T'Vondre Sweat against the Raiders after he sustained a knee injury in last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins. At 6-4, 366, Sweat is a big, but agile player in the middle of the D-line who is often able to occupy a pair of offensive linemen at the same time. The Jets are confident they have enough depth at the position.

"This has been one of the deepest rooms I've been in my whole career and we have plenty of guys on this roster and on this practice squad that can actually play and really impact the game for us," DT Harrison Phillips said. "We shouldn't expect a large drop off because we believe in the next man up and it's been a platooned rotation to begin with."

The Jets have also been without David Onyemata who had core muscle surgery after sustaining an injury in Week 2. But, rookie Darrell Jackson Jr., who's seen an increase in playing time and saw 37 defensive snaps (58%) in Week 7, has stepped.

"I think the biggest thing with D-Jack is he's gotten so much better at just using the technique and learning how to strike blocks," DC Brian Duker said. "The next jump that he took that I was really happy with was just understanding the scheme and now he's anticipating concepts and understanding where he can move and where his playmaking opportunities are after he strikes the block."

Jackson had a career-high 5 tackles against the Dolphins and has 20 total this season. His 14.7% run stop rate through Week 7 is the fifth-highest mark among all defensive tackles and the second highest by a rookie DT through that many weeks since 2016, per Next Gen Stats.

"He's actually starting to move up and down the line, playing more positions," HC Aaron Glenn said. "He's a big man, he has long arms, he's strong, he plays with extension. Each week he's just getting better and better and I like exactly where he's at."

Glenn also said the Jets still plan to have Onyemata and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, who was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 2, back at some point this season.

"The thing is we want to make sure they get their rehab done the way it needs to go, and we'll see exactly how that goes as we progress," Glenn said.

Glenn also said the Jets still plan to have Onyemata and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, who was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 2, back at some point this season.