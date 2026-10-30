Jets Notebook | T'Vondre Sweat Out, Rookie David Bailey Doubtful Against Raiders on Sunday

HC Aaron Glenn announced on Friday that DT T'Vondre Sweat (knee), edge Joseph Ossai (ankle) and OL Max Mitchell (concussion protocol) will be out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium.
Additionally, Glenn said rookie edge rusher David Bailey, who was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, would not practice Friday and that he is "doubtful" for the game. If Bailey can't play, Nate Lynn is expected to provide some depth at the position. Lynn was signed to the active roster a few weeks ago and saw limited snaps against the Patriots and Dolphins but did have a sack against Miami.
"He's going to have to play more and he's going to have to play well and he will," Glenn said of Lynn, who tallied his first career tackle and sack on back-to-back plays last week.
RB Breece Hall and LG Dylan Parham are both "questionable" and practiced in a limited capacity again on Friday.
"He's a key cog of what we're doing," Glenn said of Hall. "And each time he goes out [and practices], man, there are certain points that he has to hit to make sure that we're all good and we want to make sure we hit those points."
Trust in Their Depth
The Jets will be without DT T'Vondre Sweat against the Raiders after he sustained a knee injury in last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins. At 6-4, 366, Sweat is a big, but agile player in the middle of the D-line who is often able to occupy a pair of offensive linemen at the same time. The Jets are confident they have enough depth at the position.
"This has been one of the deepest rooms I've been in my whole career and we have plenty of guys on this roster and on this practice squad that can actually play and really impact the game for us," DT Harrison Phillips said. "We shouldn't expect a large drop off because we believe in the next man up and it's been a platooned rotation to begin with."
The Jets have also been without David Onyemata who had core muscle surgery after sustaining an injury in Week 2. But, rookie Darrell Jackson Jr., who's seen an increase in playing time and saw 37 defensive snaps (58%) in Week 7, has stepped.
"I think the biggest thing with D-Jack is he's gotten so much better at just using the technique and learning how to strike blocks," DC Brian Duker said. "The next jump that he took that I was really happy with was just understanding the scheme and now he's anticipating concepts and understanding where he can move and where his playmaking opportunities are after he strikes the block."
Jackson had a career-high 5 tackles against the Dolphins and has 20 total this season. His 14.7% run stop rate through Week 7 is the fifth-highest mark among all defensive tackles and the second highest by a rookie DT through that many weeks since 2016, per Next Gen Stats.
"He's actually starting to move up and down the line, playing more positions," HC Aaron Glenn said. "He's a big man, he has long arms, he's strong, he plays with extension. Each week he's just getting better and better and I like exactly where he's at."
Glenn also said the Jets still plan to have Onyemata and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, who was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 2, back at some point this season.
"The thing is we want to make sure they get their rehab done the way it needs to go, and we'll see exactly how that goes as we progress," Glenn said.
Glenn also said the Jets still plan to have Onyemata and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, who was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 2, back at some point this season.
"The thing is we want to make sure they get their rehab done the way it needs to go, and we'll see exactly how that goes as we progress," Glenn said.
Facing Maxx Crosby
The Raiders pose several challenges on defense starting with defensive end Maxx Crosby, who already has 2 sacks and a forced fumble this season.
"He's relentless," HC Aaron Glenn said. "I think that's the first thing that you see -- it's nonstop with him."
RT Armand Membou is likely going to face the bulk of Crosby's pressures, but he has the full confidence from Glenn that he can handle it. He brings an intensity to the offensive line that Glenn reminded him of in preparations for this week.
"I went back to an Arkansas game when him and this guy got into this little scuffle and just through those things and letting him know that you're a dude, you've been a dude," Glenn said. "Even though I had that talk with him, he doesn't need that, he knows exactly what he needs to do and he has all the confidence in the world in himself, and we do, too."
Membou has allowed 3 quick pressures (within the 2.5 seconds of the snap) this season, which is the fourth fewest in the league among the 31 right tackles with at least 150 blocking snaps. His 1.27% quick pressure rate allowed is the fifth lowest in the league, according to Next Gen Stats.
Moore's Momentum
Second-year safety Malachi Moore has been a consistent force on special teams for the Jets. He's had a tackle in each of the Green & White's seven games, establishing the longest streak to start a season in Jets' history since the merger, according to TruMedia.
"He's been very impactful for us as well in terms of not just the production that you see on the stat sheet, but just the command and control that he takes the field with, making sure all the other guys feel comfortable on the field with him as well," special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said.
Moore, who was selected by the Jets in Round 4 of the 2025 NFL Draft, has played 155 snaps on special teams and is embracing his role despite a decline in defensive snaps he's played.
"I think it tells you a lot about him as a person," Banjo said. "The humility that he approaches his game with but also the hunger in regards of whenever I'm asked, or whenever I have the opportunity to step on the field, whether that's defensively or special teams, I'm going to make sure I'm competing at the highest of my ability and he does that rep in and rep out, which you love about him"
The biggest jump Banjo has noticed in Moore's game is his awareness.
"You see physically, he's able to play faster," Banjo said. "He's able to put all those tools together and now you just feel that dawg presence that kind of comes from him."