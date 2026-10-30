Ponds' Progress: How the Rookie CB Is Adjusting to the NFL

The defensive backs hardly sit in their lockers -- competitive games of four-square typically keep them on their feet. The games are loud and intense; nobody wants to lose and give up their spot on the grid.

"We actually build a bond through it," CB D'Angelo Ponds said. "There were some people I probably haven't talked to but then we played four-square together so now I know them. It definitely builds team camaraderie."

As Ponds' role on the defense has increased since he made his NFL debut in Week 3, he feels like he has the "right people" behind him supporting him through his first professional season, even if he's always looking to get them out in one of their locker room games.

A calf strain kept the rookie from Indiana out of training camp, and Ponds, who has been playing football since he was 4 years old, had never missed that much time.

"It was tough, just being out in an important part of the season like camp, where you would get to build reps and plus me being in the new locker room, you would prove yourself to the coaches and prove yourself to your teammates as well, so kind of earn your stripes," Ponds said.