Ponds' Progress: How the Rookie CB Is Adjusting to the NFL

The defensive backs hardly sit in their lockers -- competitive games of four-square typically keep them on their feet. The games are loud and intense; nobody wants to lose and give up their spot on the grid.
"We actually build a bond through it," CB D'Angelo Ponds said. "There were some people I probably haven't talked to but then we played four-square together so now I know them. It definitely builds team camaraderie."
As Ponds' role on the defense has increased since he made his NFL debut in Week 3, he feels like he has the "right people" behind him supporting him through his first professional season, even if he's always looking to get them out in one of their locker room games.
A calf strain kept the rookie from Indiana out of training camp, and Ponds, who has been playing football since he was 4 years old, had never missed that much time.
"It was tough, just being out in an important part of the season like camp, where you would get to build reps and plus me being in the new locker room, you would prove yourself to the coaches and prove yourself to your teammates as well, so kind of earn your stripes," Ponds said.
He returned to practice at the start of the season and missed the first two games, but in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, Ponds played 46% of the total snaps on defense.
See photos of the Jets on the practice field ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Raiders.
"Getting a chance to get that much playing time and to be able to be in the huddle, to be able to be out there, to be able to be in a position where, man, the defense really has to stand strong and try to fight back to get into this game, it was good for him to be a part of that," HC Aaron Glenn said.
Ponds is one of 13 rookie CBs this season to allow a passer rating of 60 or less when targeted more than twice on 10-plus coverage snaps, a feat he accomplished against Miami. His increased playing time has only improved his confidence.
"The more reps I get, the more comfortable I am, the more plays I'll make," Ponds said.
It's been a learning process as Ponds adjusts to the rule differences between college and the NFL.
"I thought he did a nice job overall," DC Brian Duker said. "Still clean up the penalties because you had the one out there, so that's probably the easiest next step for him."
Ponds has realized he has to use his feet more.
"When you play the cornerback position you have to move your feet and stay in front of the receiver and obviously you can't stand in front of the receiver for too long. That's the difference between college and the NFL," Ponds explained. "I was able to mirror receivers and stay on top of them without it being a flag or illegal contact. So just moving out of the way and getting the receiver their space, so like that's a new difference."
At Indiana where he registered 54 tackles -- the third-most among all Power Four CBs -- in the Hoosiers' national championship run, Ponds didn't play the nickel role, which he has been playing as a Jet, but so far, he's liked it.
"It gives me a lot of opportunities to make plays and obviously I can cover and I can fit the rim," Ponds said. "I fit right into the position, even though I didn't do it in college."
Ponds has leaned on his teammates and the "whole DB core" even if they spend the afternoons in the locker room fighting against one another.
"Those guys, they just let me know that they believe in me," Ponds said. "Just talking to those guys, those guys got my back."