Jets Set for Week 8 Clash with Las Vegas Raiders

The Jets (2-5) face their first AFC West opponent of the season as the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) come to MetLife Stadium in Week 8 on Sunday. After dropping their last two divisional matchups, the Green & White look to improve against the Raiders, who have lost their past four games.

"When it comes to this game, we have a team with a lot of talent," HC Aaron Glenn said on Wednesday. "It's clear when you see it on the field, offense, defense and special teams, so we have our work cut out for us."

The Jets have scored points on their opening possession in three consecutive weeks, tied for the second-longest active streak in the NFL. Last week, while the Raiders forced the Rams to punt on their opening drive, they allowed 28 first-half points and lost, 35-21. On defense, the Raiders have struggled against the run, and Los Angeles had two running backs rush for nearly 100 yards each.

During their four-game losing streak, offensively, the Raiders' run game hasn't been as strong as it was to start the season. They have not eclipsed 100 yards on the ground since defeating the Saints in Week 3 and the Rams held them to 49 rushing yards marking the fourth week their rushing offense has been contained to fewer than 75 yards.

For the Jets, RB Braelon Allen has started the past four games, and his 357 yards in that stretch are the second-most in the league behind only Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving (378). Additionally, Allen has had a bigger role in the Jets' passing game with 56 receiving yards in the past two games.