Mason Taylor Joined Omar Cooper Jr. in Jets' Offensive Production vs. Dolphins

On the surface, 5 receptions for 62 yards sounds like a decent day's work but not a crazy set of metrics for an NFL tight end.

But add 2 touchdown catches and a 20-yard grab. Four first downs. Two third-down conversions and a fourth-down chain-mover. And let's not forget a little cherry on top in the form of a toes-hinged 2-point conversion catch that put your team at least within striking distance of a late tie game.

That was Mason Taylor's receiving bundle in the Jets' 28-25 loss to Miami on Sunday.

Where to start with Taylor? How about with the touchdown grabs? After scoring one TD, at Cincinnati last season, in his first 17 pro games, the second-year second-rounder doubled that amount in about 50 minutes of clock time Sunday. His first TD catch was a leaping grab from Geno Smith in the right end zone over the close coverage of Dolphins corner Jason Marshall to tie the game at 7-7 midway through the first period.