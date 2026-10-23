What is the Next Step for the Jets Offense as it Gets Healthy?

RL: Not to get too far over my skis on this, but reuniting the healthy Jets for midweek practices and then getting them on the field together is the next step for the offense. Breece Hall has returned to limited work, and hopes are that he will be return to the team with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis in the backfield. Mason Taylor and first-round rookie Kenyon Sadiq missed a couple of games but have been back at TE for the last two. At WR, there's Garrett Wilson, of course, and he finally got to work with Adonai Mitchell ... for all of two games before AD went out with his finger injury. First-round WR Omar Cooper Jr. gave a hint of what he can bring to the table in the opener, but one catch and five offensive plays later, he was on the IR shelf for four games. Those five snaps at Tennessee were the only plays this entire group has joined forces for this season. OC Frank Reich said this week: "We feel really good about our weapons, and so when they're all healthy and we're getting things going, I feel very good about better production, more points." Certainly soon, maybe Sunday at home, Reich and Geno Smith will have their full stable of skill dudes to do battle with against the Dolphins defense.