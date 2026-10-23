Jets Notebook | WR Adonai Mitchell to Return Against Miami Dolphins in Week 7

HC Aaron Glenn announced on Friday that WR Adonai Mitchell will play on Sunday against the visiting Miami Dolphins. Mitchell sustained a finger injury in practice leading up to Week 3 and has missed the past four games.

"Anytime you get a player of that magnitude to get back and be a part of what we're trying to build, it's something that we look forward to," Glenn said. "Anytime we get the band back together when they're all there and they get a chance to continue to build this relationship on the field is always critical."

Mitchell had 9 receptions for 123 yards (13.7) in the Jets' first two games. He had a procedure on his finger following the injury and will now see game action for the first time in more than a month.

"It feels great," Mitchell told reporters after Friday's practice. "I just want to help the team, contribute to some Ws. That's all I've been thinking about."

RB Breece Hall (quad) and LG Dylan Parham (knee) are "questionable" for Sunday's game and have been limited participants in practice throughout the week.

"We'll take it all the way to Sunday and see how he feels," Glenn said regarding Hall's and Parham's status for the game.

RB Kene Nwangwu, DT T'Vondre Sweat (elbow) and edge Will McDonald IV (toe), who were limited on Wednesday and Thursday, will be full participants during Friday's practice and are expected to play Sunday. DT Harrison Phillips and LB Demario Davis had veteran rest days during the week.

The Jets will be without LB Kiko Mauigoa, edge Joseph Ossai and OL Max Mitchell on Sunday. Glenn said Mitchell had "an incident in practice" and is in concussion protocol.

Evolution of the Peanut Punch

The Jets have recovered 7 of their 11 forced fumbles, the most in the NFL, through six weeks. Across the league, fumbles have become increasingly more common; according to CBS Sports, there have been 175 forced fumbles, the highest number through six weeks since 2013.

The "Peanut Punch" which was made one of the game's novelties by Bears' CB Charles "Peanut" Tillman is being more widely used, but when Demario Davis started his career, that wasn't necessarily the case.

"When I first came in the league, it wasn't emphasized as much," Davis said on Thursday. "The game was much more about inflicting pain on the opponent and so it was about having violent tackles."

But over the past 4-to-5 years, Davis noticed it's been coached more and introduced to players at younger stages of their careers.

"It's almost a part of how they learn how to tackle," Davis said. "So, what they rep in tackling, they're learning punching the ball, so you see younger and younger guys coming to the game and they're really good at it and got a knack for it."

So, what is the technique? Davis provided an explanation.

"A lot of guys will call it like a top-down punchout," Davis said. "If you're coming in above the elbow and you punch down on the ball, that's the way to get it out."

DC Brian Duker said defenders are "more conscious of attacking the ball," because there are more successful examples of the tactic.